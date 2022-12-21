LPN center holds graduation ceremony

Graduates of CSIU’s LPN Career Center include, front and from left, Minnie Allen, Madison Wertz, Devan Clements. Second row, Ashley Brown, Makayla Hakes, Destiny Keister, Paige Ramin, Lindsay Resseguie, Rebekah Hepler, Danielle Hollingsworth, Indigo Zerby. And rear, Riley Cox, Mickayla Fizzano, Callie Fish, Brittany Diehl.

 PROVIDED BY HEATHER TAGGART

MILTON — The Central Susquehanna LPN Career Center (CSLPNCC) graduated 15 students on Monday, Dec. 19. The ceremony was held at the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit in Milton.

The program was led by Dr. Timothy Campbell, director of the CSLPNCC, and included a procession of the 112th class of graduates. Remarks were made by the class speaker Destiny R. Keister, LPN of Millmont.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.