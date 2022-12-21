LPN center holds graduation ceremony

MILTON — The Central Susquehanna LPN Career Center (CSLPNCC) graduated 15 students on Monday, Dec. 19. The ceremony was held at the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit in Milton.
The program was led by Dr. Timothy Campbell, director of the CSLPNCC, and included a procession of the 112th class of graduates. Remarks were made by the class speaker Destiny R. Keister, LPN of Millmont.
Keister mentioned the class motto of “No man left behind.” The motto was adopted while experiencing a couple of difficult years with hardships that also included acclimating to both online and in-person instruction throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. She thanked faculty and staff for always pushing for success, and families for pushing the graduates by putting the same amount of effort into helping them succeed in any way they could.
The following awards were presented: Academic Achievement Award, Ashley Brown; Academic Excellence Award, Indigo Zerby; and Clinical Excellence Awards, Devan Clements, Destiny Keister and Lindsay Resseguie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.