Northumberland County
Marriage licenses
• Fred Ortiz, 30, of Watsontown, and Flor Jardin Figueroa, 30, of Watsontown.
• Patrick Donahue, 39, of Mount Carmel, and Alicia Ladd, 39, of Mount Carmel.
• Renee Smedley, 32, of Mount Carmel Township, and Richard Mahon, 33, of Mount Carmel Township.
• Jordan Marlow, 26, of Mount Carmel Township, and Carly Bonomo, 25, of Mount Carmel Township.
• Shaunn Quaca, 33, of Marion Heights, and Katrina Picarella, 36, of Kulpmont.
• Marie Carapellucci, 53, of Paxinos, and Matthew McCay, 63, of Paxinos.
• Alyssa Ramey, 31, of Shamokin, and Jesse Smith, 29, of Coal Township.
• Neoma Ramey, 52, of Shamokin, and Darrell Tidwelll II, 33, of Shamokin.
• Erin Bowers, 30, of Ralpho Township, and Bryan Gedman, 30, of Ralpho Township.
Deed transfers
• Lauren E. Pauling, Lauren E. Banks and Derek N. Pauling to Kelly R. Kling, property in Milton, $1.
• Susan L. Trate estate, Brian C. Trate exeuctor and Barbara R. Golder executor to Walter C. Wagner, property in Milton, $144,000.
• Mark A. Hower and Kelly J. Hower to Northumberland Solar LLC, property in West Chillisquaque township, $10.
• Christopher J. Prosseda and Cynthia A. Prosseda to Alyssa C. Dauberman and Jeremy W. Dauberman, property in Milton, $1.
• Cody L. Jones and Colleen E. Jones to Aaron Jacob Haines and George Paul Haines III, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Kyle W. Woolsey and Linzey K. Woolsey to Kyle W. Woolsey, property in Milton, $1.
• Frederick C. Long and Connie Sue Long to Bryan M. Reich and Cassandra J. Reich, property in Milton, $1.
• Lester Miller Irrevocable Grantor Turst and Penny S. Newcomer trustee to Hoffman Real Estate LLC, property in Milton, $80,400.
• Pro Tech Home and Business to Christopher Hendrickson and Jenni Ellen Hines, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Ronald W. Schnure to Sean Galvin and Colleen Olikosowycz, property in Watsontown, $184,688.
• Dale J. Shoch to Thomas A. Wolfe and Evelyn K. Wolfe, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• Cynthia J. Holleran, Cynthia H. Wood and Thomas M. Wood to Cynthia H. Wood and Thomas M. Wood, property in Coal Township, 41.
• Redbud Revocable Trust, Robert Corwin Wickham trustee and Elizabeth Roth Wickham trustee to Thomas R. Wickham and Suzanne R. Wickham, property in Rush Township, $100,000.
• Lindsay J. Yong to Michelle B. Hart, property in Northumberland, $139,000.
• Michael E. Wilson Jr. and Mary C. Wilson to Sergio Luna, property in Shamokin, $15,000.
• Susan McKean Stauder to Susan McKean Stauder and Chase W. McKean, property in Point Township, $1.
• Lori Lenig and James Lenig to Clayton R. Bartholomew III, property in Zerbe Township, $20,000.
• Tee LLLC to D. Shingara LLC, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Kevin W. Dillon and Brittany Alline Jasmine Yohey to Spruce Land Services LLC, property in Shamokin, $26,500.
• Spruce Land Services LLC to Lawrence Glazik, propertyin Shamokin, $26,500.
• Refy Capital LLC to Victoria Altagarcia Ventura Burgos and Virgilio Henriquez, property in Mount Carmel, $45,000.
• Marissa G. Burd to James N. Litterer and Debra M. Litterer, property in Riverside, $265,000.
• Ralph D. Hindmarch Jr. to Willow and Logan LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Terry N. Carpenter and Valerie A. Carpenter to Kasey Steven Boardman and Jasmine Marie Hoover, property in Sunbury, $173,000.
• Lois Mae Paul estate and Robin L. Yeagley executor to John A. Yeagley and Robin L. Yeagley, property in Zerbe Township, $1.
• Beam Irrevocable Grantor Trust and Diane C. Collier to Diane C. Collier, property in Point Township, $1.
• Criag W. Reichard and Tina M. Reichard to Craig W. Reichard and Tina M. Reichard, property in West Cameron Township, $1.
• Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Company LLC and Meade Pipeline Co. LLC to Relentless Realty LLC, property in Coal Township, $20,000.
• Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Company LLC and Meade Pipeline Co. LLC to Michael P. Garcia and Melissa A. Garcia, property in Ralpho Township, $60,000.
• Jameson P. Shaffer and Carissa M. Shaffer to Jameson P. Shaffer, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Kathryn D. Hollabaugh to Lee Hoffman and Lori Ann Hoffman, property in Sunbury, $153,000.
8 Jennifer N. Johnson , Jennifer N. Berezovske and Gregory Berezovske to Robert C. York, property in Mount Carmel, $9,000.
• Debbie Kleman to Robert Erb Jr. and Deborah Erb, property in Shamokin, $100.
• Thomas E. Grill and Ramona M. Grill to Travis Luft and Tammy Luft, property in Shamokin, $36,000.
• Richard L. Radel estate, Randi S. Buehner exuector and Richard L. Radel Jr. executor to Jones Family Farms Partnership, property in Rush Township, $220,640.
• Northumberland County Sheriff and RObert J. Demshock to US Bank National Association trustee and RCF 2 Acquisition Trust, property in Coal Township, $2,978.88.
• Mount Carmel Township to Housing Development Corporation of Northumberland County, properties in Mount Carmel and Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• David J. Long and Brenda L. Long to Stacey L. Bradford, David J.M. Long and Kimberly A. Smeltz, property in Upper Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Regina C. Anonia estate and Angela M. Anonia exeuctrix to Angela M. Anonia, property iN Zerbe Township, $1.
• JJJ Ventures LLC to Three Rules Holdings LLC, property in Point Township, $751,275.
• Moses L. Peachey and Rosanne S. Peachey to Noah Allan Swift, property in Jordan Township, $185,000.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Patricia A. Shiffler-Inacio to Cashmoneyrealty LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $17,000.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Robert P. Miller to Cashmoneyrealty LLC, property in Coal Township, $2,118.69.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Michael J. Robinson to Cashmoneyrealty LLC, property in Shamokin, $13,600.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Dolly Mutschler to Cashmoneyrealty LLC, property in Shamokin, $12,500.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim bureau, Roger M. Russin and Sherry L. Russin to Cashmoneyrealty LLC, property in Mount Carmel Township, $8,000.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim bureau, Daniel Grimmer, Brenda L. Grimmer-Walsh and Brenda L. Walsh-Grimmer to Blessing Multitudes Inc., property in Coal Township, $9,200.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Robert S. Burns to Blessing Multitudes Inc., property in Shamokin, $15,100.
• Barry J. Leibensperger to Brett J. Bilski, property in Mount Carmel Township, $3,000.
• Valley Properties LLC to Evans Properties Management LLC, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Elizabeth M. Lichty to Alan J. Lichty, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Jonathan Green to ASG Enterprises LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $67,000.
• Mercedes Santana Lara to Gilbert Pichardo, property in Mount Carmel, $35,000.
• Larry R. Kerstetter to Kelly J. Everitt and Douglas C. Everitt, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Crown Properties LLC to Frank Bellace, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Deborah Merena-Stickley estate, Debra M. Merena and Charles Stickley administrator to Charles Stickley, Daniel R. Merena and Kathleen Ann Offria, property in Kulpmont, $1.
