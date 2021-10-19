On a mission to eradicate polio

MILTON — A couple who has traveled the world working to eradicate polio woke up in the wee hours of the morning to share, with the Milton Rotary Club, about their work.
The weekly club meeting, held Monday via Zoom and attended by individuals from a number of regional Rotary Clubs, featured a presentation by Susanne Rea and Nauman Abbasi.
The couple, who live in Brisbane, Australia, met while working separately to eradicate polio.
Rae, who is from Australia, is the global team coordinator for World’s Greatest Meal to Help End Polio. Nauman, who is originally from Dubai, is her administrative assistant.
World’s Greatest Meal is an effort to raise funds to support Rotary International’s ongoing efforts to eradicate polio.
Jeff Coup, Rotary District 7360 Polio Plus chairperson and a member of the Milton club, said each October clubs in the district traditionally hold a meeting in which members don’t purchase food, as they typically would. The funds which would’ve been used to purchase the meal are donated to the organization’s efforts to eradicate polio.
Rea and Abbasi said World’s Greatest Meal is a year-round effort. The two have dined with Rotarians and friends around the world, while asking for donations to support the cause.
Coup challenged those participating in the meeting to dine with friends at various times throughout the year, and ask them to support Rotary’s efforts.
Rea is a polio survivor who, at times, uses a wheelchair.
“As you get older, you feel you are having challenges, with mobility especially,” she said, while speaking of the long-term effects of having polio.
“There are many, many children who have grown into adulthood, who are having a really, really tough time because they had polio,” Rea continued. “We don’t want that any more. Let this be the year we eradicate polio.”
Both she and Abbasi spoke about traveling the world to share about Rotary’s efforts to raise money to eradicate the disease. Rea has also assisted with Rotary’s efforts to administer the polio vaccination in remote areas.
Together, the couple has visited locations including Africa, South Korea and Pakistan as part of their efforts. Rea has also traveled to India, the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.
She briefly noted there were dangers associated with traveling to some of the locations.
“We had real experiences finding out what was happening in those countries,” Rea said. “We’re running the program and trying to stay alive... In Africa, we had a few close calls.”
She recalled first giving a polio vaccination to a child while in India.
“We want to hospitals, we went to slums, we went to homes,” Rea said. “It was just an amazing time.”
She said it’s difficult to have the polio vaccination distributed in some locations.
“It’s a battle in these countries,” Rea said. “We do not have the facilities... to keep the children polio free.”
In one part of Uganda, she said vaccinations were delivered by someone with a motorbike. However, they did not have the funding to buy gas for the bike.
“These things happen,” Rea said. “These people delivering the vaccine, they are the people with the real task.”
In the coming days, Rea said a polio seminar which she has attended in the past will be held in Pakistan. She is unable to attend this year due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.
“I’m feeling a little homesick that I’m not able to go to this seminar,” Rea said. “It’s always an amazing couple of days.”
Rea and Abbasi both said when traveling to promote Rotary’s polio eradication efforts, they cover their own expenses. They have stayed with fellow Rotarians at various locations around the world.
It was noted during the meeting that the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation provides a two-for-one match to funds donated to Rotary International’s Polio Plus efforts.
Previously, Coup said money is used to purchase polio vaccinations to be administered around the world, and for the storage and distribution of the vaccinations.
Checks to support the cause can be made out to The Rotary Foundation, with Polio Plus noted on the memo line. Checks can be mailed to the Milton Rotary Club, P.O. Box 36, Milton PA 17847.
For more information on World’s Greatest Meal to Help End Polio, visit wgmeal.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.