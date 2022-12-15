College dedicates new athletic field

WILLIAMSPORT — Surrounded by students, alumni, faculty, and staff, Lycoming College dedicated the Doug and Dawn Keiper Stadium and UPMC Field on Saturday, Oct. 1, during Homecoming Weekend.

Named in recognition of the generosity of Doug nd Dawn Keiper and of UPMC North Central Pa., both played a critical role in the vision for the college’s soccer, lacrosse, and field hockey programs, bringing the project to fruition with generous gifts. The field and stadium currently serve the college’s soccer, lacrosse, and field hockey teams and fans, and beginning in the 2023-24 academic year, it will function as a premier venue in the Landmark Conference.

