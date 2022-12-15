College dedicates new athletic field

WILLIAMSPORT — Surrounded by students, alumni, faculty, and staff, Lycoming College dedicated the Doug and Dawn Keiper Stadium and UPMC Field on Saturday, Oct. 1, during Homecoming Weekend.
Named in recognition of the generosity of Doug nd Dawn Keiper and of UPMC North Central Pa., both played a critical role in the vision for the college’s soccer, lacrosse, and field hockey programs, bringing the project to fruition with generous gifts. The field and stadium currently serve the college’s soccer, lacrosse, and field hockey teams and fans, and beginning in the 2023-24 academic year, it will function as a premier venue in the Landmark Conference.
Lycoming College broke ground this past summer on the $2.7 million athletic facility as part of the greater Shangraw Athletic Complex Enhancement Project. With the goal to nationally recruit and retain the highest caliber student-athletes, the athletic facility will improve the viewing opportunity for the campus community, creating a greater game day atmosphere. In addition to seating for more than 500 spectators, the Doug and Dawn Keiper Stadium includes two viewing patios, locker rooms, a training room, offices for coaches and officials, and public restrooms. Future enhancements include a press box, as well as a concession and apparel store.
“I believe very strongly that participation in collegiate athletics is an integral part of the learning process; there is a lot to experience and gain from working as a team and winning as part of a team,” said Doug Keiper, a 1968 graduate of Lycoming College. “Academically, Lycoming College is now ranked as one of the best liberal arts colleges in the United States, and it is very fitting to have this new stadium facility that elevates our athletic programs to the same level. For me, this is about a commitment to excellence, and I’m excited to help the College achieve that.”
During the summer of 2018, the field project began with the replacement of the original turf surface and the widening of the field by seven yards to make it a recommended playing size for NCAA soccer and an ideal host site for NCAA post-season events. The addition of lighting helped to facilitate evening practice and training, extending playing time for all teams that use the field.
“I’m honored to be here today and very pleased to be able to partner with Lycoming College to help highlight the world class education at Lycoming College and the world class healthcare provided by UPMC,” said Patti Jackson-Gehris, president, UPMC North Central Pa. “Standing here on the now dedicated UPMC field, I’m thankful that UPMC can partner with Lycoming College to celebrate days like today and many more to come.”
“We embarked upon this effort to upgrade our soccer/lacrosse/field hockey playing field with a vision to create a lighted stadium that would better serve our four existing teams and the plans to bring back field hockey. Our friends at UPMC Northcentral Regional Health System were the first to step forward with a lead gift that allowed us to proceed with installing the lights and making other first-stage improvements. said Kent C. Trachte, president of Lycoming College. “We then set out to raise the funds to enable the construction of stadium seating along with new locker rooms, showers, and coach’s offices. To our delight, Doug and Dawn Keiper stepped forward to make the lead gift to proceed with construction.”
“Those who participate in collegiate athletics and learn from its lessons reflect some of the best characteristics that Lycoming seeks to imbue into its students, such as hard work, discipline, leadership, teamwork, perseverance, winning with grace, and losing with dignity,” said Chip Edmonds, executive vice president of Lycoming College. “We are very appreciative of the financial commitment from the Keipers and UPMC to help in the execution of this vision.”
