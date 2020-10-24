MILTON — Cindie Lytle was "heartbroken" when she realized the COVID-19 pandemic would not subside enough to allow the Milton Fire Department to conduct in-person Fire Prevention Week programs this year for area students.
"It's like a knife in your heart this year," said Lytle, the department's fire prevention coordinator. "It's so disappointing because you can't reach the kids.
In a typical year, Lytle said the department presents about one-dozen fire prevention programs.
"That's to different daycares, preschools, schools, senior action centers," she said. "We don't just do it turning Fire Prevention Week. For us, it's all year round. You should teach fire prevention all year round."
Lytle said it's important to begin teaching fire prevention to children at an early age.
"If you start to teach them at the younger level, they can take it home to their parents," she said. "A lot of kids don't know what a smoke detector looks like, sounds like or even how to find them in their house."
In-person programs include instruction on the importance of calling 9-1-1 in an emergency and taking an up-close look at a firefighter in turnout gear.
"When a firefighter comes into a house, and they're in all that gear, you don't want (children) to be afraid of him or her," Lytle said.
She said members of the department enjoy the annual October activities, particularly their visit to Baugher Elementary School. Like all of the locations the department typically visits, the programming could not be held at the elementary school due to the pandemic.
"At Baugher, you spend the whole day with the kids," she said. "We have lunch with the kids, we have the (fire) equipment outside.
"We had to think outside the box this year. How are we going to reach all the kids this year?"
In lieu of going to the schools, the department produced three fire prevention videos. The videos can be found on YouTube by searing for "Milton Fire Department Fire Prevention."
The department is dropping off fire prevention "goodies," including toy fire helmets, coloring and activity books, to schools.
In addition to dropping off the items, the department is encouraging teachers have the children watch the videos.
"I know that kids out at the elementary school, at Baugher, have gone home and told their parents they saw the videos," Lytle said. "For me, that means so much, that the kids are being able to see this, the teachers are utilizing it."
In keeping with this year's Fire Prevention Week theme, kitchen safety is the focus of the first video that was posted.
"It's about how to put out a small kitchen fire, you can contain," Lytle said.
She noted that it's important for families to have small fire extinguishers in their kitchen.
Another video features a tour of the fire station, while a third focuses on fire safety tips.
"That is about stop, drop and roll; get out, stay out; what to do if you're stuck in a bedroom (during a fire)," Lytle said.
She enjoyed recording the videos.
"The first one, the kitchen one, I got on the first take, I was shocked," Lytle laughed.
The tour of the fire station took several takes to complete as department members responded to an ambulance call while the video was in the midst of being recorded.
"The third (video)... I went right through that one," Lytle said.
The department hopes to continue producing educational videos, even after Fire Prevention Month passes.
"Chief (Scott) Derr and I talked about it," Lytle said. "We're not going to stop. We're going to continue this. If the public is going to watch this, maybe we're going to do one or two a month... teaching people, showing people what we do."
The videos which have been released thus far have had a high viewership.
"The tour one had easily over 2,000 views and so many shares," Lytle said.
Although not able to conduct in-person programs this year, she said it was important to make sure the department's fire prevention efforts continued.
"This program means so much to me," Lytle said. "If it helps one kid or two, that's what I'm after."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.