LEWISBURG — On entering Good Habits some visitors may be reminded of the 1960s.
But there is a contemporary angle to the “little bit of everything” gift shop owned by Holly Golder. The shop at 123 Market St., Lewisburg, has been in business for seven years.
“We offer hand-blown glass pipes, vaporizers, wellness products, jewelry and clothing,” Golder said. “We have a nice selection of crystals as well.”
Golder, originally of Mifflinburg, said comments about the “Age of Aquarius” are common. But the shop truly has contemporary appeal.
“Now we are in a time and an age when things that are more progressive, more accessible,” Golder said. “The things that we offer would be for legal hemp use and legal herb and medicinal use.”
Herb products containing compounds like lavender or hemp flower were big thanks to their medicinal properties. The products contain no psycho-active material and are legal in all 50 states. Golder said clients may find relief for symptoms which may not qualify for medicinal marijuana.
The range of products at Good Habits, such as hand-crafted pipes, include one-of-a-kind pieces. Golder said a hand-blown pipe in the style of an AK gun could well be a museum piece thanks to the craftsmanship involved.
