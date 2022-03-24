ALLENWOOD — Motorists who travel Route 15 in Gregg and White Deer Townships, Union County, are advised of rolling roadblocks for utility work.
On Tuesday, March 29, MJ Electric, will be pulling utility wires across Route 15, between Allenwood and White Deer. Motorists can expect a series of 15-minute rolling roadblocks where work is being performed. Work will be performed between 8 a.m. and noon, weather permitting.
