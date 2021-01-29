EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Directors got a preview of the next Lewisburg Area School District budget at their Thursday night meeting.
The $38.4 million spending plan was projected using a 3.5% increase in property taxes. The increase was the district’s limit under Act 1 for 2021-22.
Dr. John Fairchild, director of administrative services, offered a timetable which asked the board to vote on the preliminary budget at their meeting of Thursday, Feb. 11. The timetable noted there would be updates as the budget process continued toward a vote on a final proposed budget on Thursday, April 22.
Final adoption would be scheduled for the Thursday, June 10 board meeting.
The plan was presented with a $1.4 million dollar deficit, a figure which Fairchild said would need to be whittled away. He was cautiously optimistic that health insurance rates, part of an 8% projected increase in benefits, would be reasonable when they are finalized in April. Unknowns ahead included what the state budget proposal would look like for the upcoming fiscal year.
Superintendent Dr, Jennifer Polinchock noted challenges and budgetary unknowns existed, but some would work out in the interim. Stimulus funding could figure into the budget process as would the possibility of additional stimulus funding in the months ahead.
Budget talk and other financial matters tempered the talk of district projects.
Polinchock said they looked at a plan which would use energy savings to pay for the heating and air conditioning (HVAC) modernization at three schools and upgrade some facilities at the high school. Two vendors had presented proposals to an ad hoc committee.
“Unfortunately, neither of the proposals could be fully funded by the energy savings,” Polinchock said. “So there would be some district contributions.”
Polinchock asked the board for direction, noting three of the district’s school buildings were older. The topic of expansion in case enrollment increased could also be discussed.
Director Mary Brouse suggested prioritizing which building was in more need of HVAC renovation.
But Brouse noted receiving numerous requests that the district build its own football field. The district was at the mercy of other districts, she noted, when their fields were used for home football games.
Director Dr. Virginia Zimmerman said the projected $1.4 million deficit was likely to shrink, but the ongoing effect of the pandemic and the expenses involved with cyber education made her uncomfortable with major expenses.
“The HVAC makes some sense to me,” Zimmerman said. “It also involves making the building safer. If we can find a way to afford that, it would be my priority.”
Director Dr. Erin Jablonski noted the district could not pay for HVAC improvements with energy savings because the district had not previously paid for air conditioning.
“If we had really old air conditioners and were throwing away a ton of money on electricity for them, the savings we would gain by putting in new, efficient air conditioners would make sense,” Jabonski said. “I would be more in favor of a conservative phased approach. But you’re telling some kids and staff, ‘You get to be cool this year,’ and everyone else has to suffer the heat.”
Directors Tera Unzicker-Fassero and Cory Heath, board vice president, were wary of the age of some of the equipment in school facilities. Preempting a phone call telling the district a system was down for good was favored.
Director Mary Ann Stanton said the Green Dragon Foundation has come through on many projects, but a football field would be a big ticket item.
Jablonski also noted generation of more solar energy such as on the high school could be an option.
