Sheesley presented with Daisy Award

From left, Amanda Sheesley, RN, DAISY Award recipient, was read the DAISY nomination by a patient’s mother, Nicole Bingaman, who took the time to recommend her for the honor.

 PROVIDED BY DEANNA HOLLENBACH/EVANGELICAL COMMUNITY HOSPITAL

LEWISBURG — Amanda Sheesley, RN, was recently presented with a DAISY Award. The award is presented to a deserving nurse who exemplifies clinical expertise and compassionate care and is recognized as a role model in the nursing community.

Sheesley was nominated for the award by Nicole Bingaman, whose son, Taylor Bingaman, was recently treated by Sheesley in the Emergency Department.

