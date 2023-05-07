Sheesley presented with Daisy Award

LEWISBURG — Amanda Sheesley, RN, was recently presented with a DAISY Award. The award is presented to a deserving nurse who exemplifies clinical expertise and compassionate care and is recognized as a role model in the nursing community.
Sheesley was nominated for the award by Nicole Bingaman, whose son, Taylor Bingaman, was recently treated by Sheesley in the Emergency Department.
In the nomination, Bingaman shared, “Over the years Amanda has displayed the perfect mix of professionalism, caring, and warmth.”
Bingaman continued, “Amanda has been our nurse on more than one occasion. Most recently, after an event where my son had multiple seizures, Amanda peeked in to check on us. She made Taylor laugh and chatted for a few minutes about life, and how long they had known each other. Living with a brain injury can feel very isolating, and Amanda reaches out every time from a place of genuine caring whether she is Taylor's nurse or not. This time when we left, Taylor talked about her kindness to him. When Amanda gives this kind of support, it allows me to feel supported too. And most of all Taylor.”
Sheesley began her work at Evangelical in May 2014 as an RN and has served in different roles throughout the hospital, including several years in the Emergency Department and Ambulatory Surgical Center. Presently she maintains a position at the Ambulatory Surgical Center and is in a per diem position in the Emergency Department.
Nominations for the DAISY award can be made by patients, patient family members, colleagues, and providers at www.DAISYnomination.org/ECH.
