SUNBURY — The Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam is currently being deflated, as per the scheduled timeline.
It's estimate that full deflation will be completed by Sunday, Sept. 12. After this weekend, Lake Augusta will be at its winter pool level until the start of the 2022 boating season.
This year, the boating season at Shikellamy State Park ended the day after Labor Day to facilitate necessary repairs to the inflatable dam. The repair work consists of replacing one of the seven inflatable bags on the dam, and is scheduled at this time of year to best take advantage of favorable weather and river flow conditions.
The bag replacement project is anticipated to be completed near end of October.
For additional information, contact the Shikellamy State Park Office at 570-988-5557.
