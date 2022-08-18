Bucknell employees honored

President John Bravman presented the 2022 Geiger, Zeller and Maxwell awards for excellence to members of the campus community. From left, Bravman; Stephen Apanel, director of Housing Services and Card Access Services; Brent Papson, director of Campus Activities and Student Media; Jackie Cetera, director of Residential Education; Missy Wray, Operations Area manager; Lindsey Boyer, Custodial Section supervisor; Jeff Rishel, crew leader for Grounds and Labor; and Jeremy Fanning, Environmental Health and Safety Specialist.

 Provided by Emily Paine/Bucknell University

LEWISBURG — President John Bravman recently honored members of the Bucknell campus community, awarding the 2022 Geiger, Zeller and Maxwell Awards to five individuals and one team. The annual awards recognize staff who exceed the expectations of their job descriptions, going above and beyond for their colleagues and the students they serve.

The Walter C. Geiger Memorial Award

