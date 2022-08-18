Bucknell employees honored

LEWISBURG — President John Bravman recently honored members of the Bucknell campus community, awarding the 2022 Geiger, Zeller and Maxwell Awards to five individuals and one team. The annual awards recognize staff who exceed the expectations of their job descriptions, going above and beyond for their colleagues and the students they serve.
The Walter C. Geiger Memorial Award
Named in honor of the late director of the Bucknell physical plant, this award recognizes administrative staff who demonstrate sustained excellence and embrace Bucknell’s core competencies. This year’s recipients were: Brent Papson, director of campus activities and student media, Campus Activities and Programs; and Jackie Cetera, director of residential education, Student Affairs — Living, Learning, Leadership.
Papson leads programming at the university, and has re-imagined fresh, vibrant activities for students. In 2021, the events he helped facilitate drew local food trucks and celebrities, drawing participation from more than 100 student organizations. He was recognized for his consistent, student-centered approach to decision making, and as a team-focused leader who consistently seeks opportunities to learn and grow in his understanding of our diverse populations.
Cetera was recognized as a leader who empowers initiative and autonomy in her staff of Community Directors, routinely stepping in beside them to support students. She launched Res Ed Stands, a platform focused intentionally on educating students regarding various diversity issues. In addition, she worked with the University’s IT department, leading the creation of Bucknell’s COVID dashboard and communication management system.
The John F. Zeller Memorial Award for Support Staff Excellence
This award honors the former vice president for business and fiscal affairs and general counsel emeritus at Bucknell, and recognizes support staff who demonstrate consistent excellence in the conduct of their responsibilities. This year’s recipients were: Kara Van Buskirk, academic assistant, Religious Studies; Lindsey Boyer, custodial section supervisor; and Jeff Rishel, crew leader for grounds & labor.
As the Academic Assistant for Religious Studies, Van Buskirk also supports The China Institute and stepped up to fill in as an assistant for the women’s and gender studies department.
Boyer led the efforts to mitigate the university’s mold issue in Vedder and Hunt Halls last year, working many extra hours and moving students and their belongings when necessary.
Working closely with the CAP center and Events Management, Rishel’s leadership ensures the success of many campus-wide events.
Named in memory of the late Vice President for Administration Barry R. Maxwell, the Maxwell Award celebrates the exceptional collaborative efforts of cross-functional groups, project teams and task forces that make outstanding contributions to the Bucknell community.
This year’s recipient was the Air Quality Response Group, which consists of staff from Environmental Health and Safety, Facilities and Student Affairs. The team displayed extraordinary effort in the monitoring and mitigation of mold in several residence halls across campus last fall. From testing and inspection to deploying dehumidifiers and air purifiers to educating students on HVAC controls and assisting those who were displaced, the team worked nearly round the clock in a coordinated and consistent effort. Their empathy, patience and diligence minimized disruption to student life and allowed the University to successfully navigate the hurdle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.