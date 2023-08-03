TURBOTVILLE — “Piano Man,” “Uptown Girl,” “Movin’ Out,” “She’s Got a Way,” “The Longest Time,” “My Life,” “You’re My Home”… they didn’t start the fire, but the Warrior Run band is going to keep it burning by playing the biggest hits of one of the best-selling solo artists in music history.
“We just finished teaching the very first song, which is ‘We Didn’t Start the Fire’ and ‘Piano Man,’ and we are currently working on the second song, which would be ‘My Life’ and ‘Only the Good Die Young,’” said Elle Bowers, a Warrior Run High School senior and color guard captain.
As part of their summer band camp, Warrior Run School District students are rehearsing a selection of Billy Joel’s biggest hits.
“Our show is titled ‘Piano Man: The Music of Billy Joel,’ which is going to be really exciting for both the kids and for the spectators,” said band director Taylor Rhodes. “I arrived at this show because I do listen to my student requests. I always take a look at the music. I think about the band that I’m going to have, what players do I have, what talent they bring, and what type of music we can handle.”
After hearing one of her students play the opener of a Billy Joel song, Rhodes couldn’t get it out of her head, so she decided to make the proverbial “Piano Man” the main focus of the band, which happens to be bigger than ever.
“This year we have a record number (of band members),” said Rhodes. “In our band, when I started eight years ago, there were 16 marching members. This year we have 55.”
Over the course of two weeks, from July 31 through Aug. 10, students from seventh through 12th grades are meeting at the Warrior Run High School to work on music and marching.
“Band camp is really important to our process because it’s where we do at least 80% of the work,” said Rhodes. “We learn all of our basics. Right now we’re doing show music. The guard is learning their routine at this point. Toward the end of this week into next week, we’ll be learning our drills, which are our different spots on the field where they have to remember to go. Plus they have to play their music and march correctly and spin their flags and do all the things.”
There’s a lot to learn in a relatively short span of time, but senior students help provide instruction to those who are just finding their footing in the band.
“I love seeing the progress from day one of the kids who just started out. The progress from the end of camp, and even to the end of this season, it’s crazy how much they grow. That’s my favorite part of it,” said Bowers, who first started attending camp in the seventh grade.
“It’s a lot of work but, honestly, it’s probably one of the best parts of my summer,” added Alena Shaffer, a senior and drum major.
While most of the camp is focused on learning the technical components of music and performance, some students also find themselves discovering who Billy Joel is for the first time.
“I had not heard of Billy Joel before,” said senior and quad drum player Damian Brown. “After listening to him, I kind of enjoy it.”
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
