Northumberland County
Marriage licenses
• Katherine Sullivan, 30, of Johnston, N.C., and Brandon Shaw, 30, of Johnston, N.C.
• Chelsea Bensinger, 25, of Coal Township, and Paul Artman, 29, of Coal Township.
• Ainsley Kitchen, 27, of Northumberland, and Jordan Glosek, 28, of Northumberland.
• Erika Cimino, 24, of Northumberland, and Drayton Laverio, 25, of Northumberland.
• Ryan Sebasovich, 25, of Coal Township, and Samantha Perocier, 24, of Coal Township.
• Melvin King, 34, of Rebuck, and Amanda Stoltzfus, 30, of Millersburg.
• Dakota Zeigler, 21, of Sunbury, and Kayla Ebersole, 21, of Dalmatia.
• Britny Swartz, 31, of Watsontown, and Schuyler Pontius, 31, of Watsontown.
• Gerald Jewett, 56, of Shamokin, and Michelle Wondoloski, 54, of Shamokin.
• Joseph Belotti, 38, of Port Trevorton, and Morgan Karge, 37, of Sunbury.
• Abigail Campbell, 26, of Shamokin, and Roy Dennis, 29, of Shamokin.
• Lizmary Ayala, 39, of Northumberland, and Luis Fernandez, 42, of Northumberland.
• Karrah Derk, 27, of Paxinos, and Chris Rowe Jr., 29, of Paxinos.
• Chloe Dvorshak, 23, of Sunbury, and Matthew Miller, 22, of Sunbury.
Deed transfers
• UPMC Sunbury and UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury to DRIVE, property in Sunbury, $1.
• David M. Martin, Alma H. Martin, Amos M. Martin and Louise M. Martin to Amos M. Martin and Louise M. Martin, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Cole Properties to Richard A. K rebs, property in Milton, $4,500.
• Eric c. Diggan, Jeffrey F. Diggan and Michele L. Rishel to Judy A. Forbes, property in Milton, $1.
• Wendy R. Via to Mathew Delmonico and Britney L. Delmonico, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Mathew Delmonico and Britney Delmonico to Mark D. Garza, property in Delaware Township, $245,000.
• Marie B. Welliver estate and Harold W. Welliver executor to Welliver Irrevocable Residential and Income Trust and Timothy W. Welliver trustee, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Russel F. Krout estate and Myong S. Emory executrix to Famvest XV Cottage Park at Fort Boone LLC, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Jacob W. Flowers and Holly J. Flowers to Holly J. Flowers, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Wieand Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Stacey Bender trustee, Gary L. Wieand, Kathleen A. Rhone and Kathleen A. Wieand to Jana Neuhard, property in Milton, $1.
• William S. McNeal Sr. and Holly A. McNeal to Steven M. McNeal and Stephanie A. McNeal, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Ryan M. Hoy to Ryan M. Hoy and Riley R. Hoy, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Gary L. Heater and Gina L. Heater to Coty L. Heater and Brittany Heater, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Joel T. Stoltzfus to Cameron Metzger, property in Milton, $90,000.
• Julia Ann Cooper Owell, David Howell, Susan E.E. Cooper, Susan Dee Cooper Mabus and Albert Mabus to Lynn E. Watson and Susanne J. Watson, property in Turbotville, $1.
• Phillip H. Bower estate, Tanya B. Potts co-representative, Andrea B. Bower co-representative and Hubert A. Valencik co-representative to Bower Family Farm Trust, Andrea Bower trustee and tanya B. Potts trustee, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Carol S. Zeiber to Carol S. Zeiber Family Protection Trust and Traci Walls trustee, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Ralph H. Kerstetter by agent and Alma Mae Kerstetter agent and individually to Alma Mae Kerstetter, property in Point Township, $1.
• Baranoski Irrevocable Residential and Income Trust, Gary E. Barnoski trustee and Jeffrey J. Barnoski trustee to Jeffrey J. Barnoski, property in Zerbe Township, $1.
• Margaret L. Feretnz and Margaret L. Slodysko to Margaret L. Ferentz, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Richard V. Houser and Donna K. Houser to Houser Irrevocable Residential and Income Asset Protector Trust, Richard V. Houser, Donna K. Houser, Amy L. Brown trustee and Chad R. Houser trustee, property in Washington Township, $1.
• Barabara Ann Thew and William Thew Jr. to Thew Irrevocable Residential and Income Asset Protector Trust, Lori Thew-steele trustee, William W. Thew trustee and Thomas M. Thew trustee, property in Washington Township, $1.
• Brandon William Barner to Brooke L. Shumaker, property in Sunbury, $160,000.
• Aaron Adams and Brittany J. Adams to Mitchell Alan Carl and Rachelle Kiyann Viruet, property in Ralpho Township, $150,000.
• Military Warriors Support Foundation to James F. Bayer III and Lauren E. Bayer, property in Northumberland, $10.
• Wayne E. Dobson and Diane M. Dobson to Wayne E. Dobson, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Kyle L. McManigle, Jade S. McManigle, and Jade S. Coxe to Kyle McManigle and Jade S. McManigle, property in Point Township, $1.
• Tami L. Fisher to Jordan C. Stavely and Kayla L. Deitrich, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Paul W. Vayda and Carol A. Vayda to Jeffrey L. Inch and Carey A. Inch, property in Northumberland, $1.
• David C. Pennypacker Jr. to Kelly Harrington and Luis Harrington, property in Shamokin, $10,000.
• Brandon C. Wiest and Mallory J. Wiest to Leonard C. Schaible and Krista A. Schaible, property in Upper Mahanoy Township, $120,000.
• Beverly M. Spechock estate and Lisa Autry executrix and individually to Donna Renna and Smantha Renna, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Ioannis M. Kostalas and Edgar Juarez, property in Mount Carmel, $47,606.
• Penny M. Sweetra, Penny M. Kaiser, William Low Sr., Wayne L. Miller Jr. and Kathy Miller to Brenda L. Alleman, property in Coal Township, $98,000.
• Louise V. Znel by agent and Cynthia Latzko agent to Cynthia Ann Latzko, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Kimberly A. Pesarchick and Stephen P. Pesarchick to Kenneth J. Schultz and Jennifer L. Schultz, property in Marion Heights, $1.
• Michael E. Boone Sr. and Deborah A. Boone to Michael E. Boone Jr., property in Snydertown, $1.
• James P. Garman by agent, Angela L. Garman agent and Sharon L. Garman to Steka Properties LLC, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Richard A. Freet and Donna J. Freet to Jerry L. Freet, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Paula R. Chaundy, Paular R. Scopelliti and Scott W. Chaundy to Paula R. Chaundy and Scott W. Chaundy, property in Shamokin, $1.
• David D. Fisher and Melanie A. Fisher to David D. Fisher, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Lori L. Duron and Theodore W. Duron to Sunbury City, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Richard Witrosky and Ruth A. Witrosky to Carl A. Gray Jr. and Rhonda M. Gray, property in Kulpmont, $190,000.
• John Tarlecky to John Tarlecky and Diane Tarlecky, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Brody Properties LP to TND New Life LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $150.
• Lois J. Herman estate, Thomas E. Herman administrator and individually and Mark James to Sebastian Realty Investment LLC, property in Coal Township, $65,000.
• Michon Van Meter and Michon Zalewski to Gary Fenix, property in Shamokin, $4,000.
• Nicholas V. Nestico and Bonnie L. Nestico to Helen Jeffrey Stone and Michael baumes, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Alexander D. Bassett and Paige H. Bassett to Cama Self Directed IRA LLC, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Elizabeth J. Wieskowiak to Thomas J. Wieskowiak, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Sylvia M. Pappas by agent and Lisa A. Karpinski agent to Kristen N. Kowaleski and Joshua T. Pappas, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Nicole R. Swatsky, Nicole R. Steinbauer and Michael J. Steinbauer to Yolanda Gary, property in Mount Carmel, $72,000.
• Michael Pawlicki to Ievgen Novar and Amanda L. Wisniewski, property in Coal Township, $31,000.
• Robert L. Saylor, Cynthia L. Say lor and Cynthia L. Smolock to Ryan Smolock, property in Coal Township, $150,000.
• Antonio A. Britton and James T. Wiliams Jr. to Edison Abreau, property in Mount Carmel, $8,500.
• Gerald W. Yeager to David Lawrence Stassel, property in Rush Township, $56,000.
• Larry L. Newman by agent and Eleanor D. Newman agent and individually to Larry L. Newman Family Trust, Larry L. Newman trustee and Eleanor D. Newman trustee, property in Herndon, $1.
• John S. Yerger and Linda A. Yerger to David T. Evans and Tiara N. Evans, property in Point Township, $1.
• Jesse J. Ravelo, britteny R. McKenna and Brittney R. Ravelo to John M. Pfleegor and Amy c. Pfleegor, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Ronald E. Hughes by agent and Sandra J. Hughes agent and individually to Sammy J. Seger and Jenna Wasarhelyi, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Micah N. earl to Ryne Tehansky, property in Coal Township, $21,000.
• Syed A. Ayaz and Natalie J. Cool to Kishanchandra Golla, property in Riverside, $195,000.
• Mount Carmel Downtown Inc. to Edward Fegley, property in Mount Carmel, $200.
• Jacob B. Shingara to Daisy's Deli and Cafe Inc., property in Rockefeller Township, $217,500.
• Kevin J. Yeager and Carla I. Yeager to Vincent Yeager, property in Snydertown, $1.
• Jennifer Anndino to Jennan Real Estate LLC, property in Kulpmont, 41.
• Jennifer Anndino to Jennan Real Estate LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Paul Henry Wagner and Arlene Wagner to Tammy A. Karpinski, Paula Lee Corbacio and Dawn M. Katch, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• James L. Powell and Cynthia A. Powell to Roy Troutman Sr., property in Shamokin, $1.
• Michelle D. Yancheski and constance Lupatsky to Honeymooners Real Estate LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Robert L. Rebuck Sr. and Anne M. Rebuck to Anne M. Rebuck, property in Sunbury, $1.
• James P. Garman by agent, Angela L. Garman agent and Sharon L. Garman to Gregory J. Garman, six properties in Sunbury, $1 each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.