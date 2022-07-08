MILTON — David Bzdak, a 1986 Milton Area High School graduate, achieved a lifelong dream last Thursday of not only becoming a “Jeopardy!” contestant, but a winner. On the June 30 episode of the long-running trivia game show, Bzdak pulled ahead of his two fellow contestants during the final questions of the show to become the night’s champion.
Bzdak, who lives in Syracuse, N.Y., and works as a professor of philosophy at Onondaga Community College, said he has been a “Jeopardy!” enthusiast since childhood.
“I’ve been watching since I was a little kid, my grandmother was a big fan,” he said.
Bzdak first tried out to be a contestant on the show in 2001, when he and a group of friends auditioned at a local casino, but never heard back.
In 2018, a former student of his competed on the show, which motivated him to continue with tryouts, which have now moved online.
Since then he has taken the show’s online qualifying test — a timed, 50 question test that can be attempted once a year — multiple times, most recently last year, before receiving word back that he had progressed to the next stage of tryouts.
Bzdak said he received a call from the show, and was given another quiz and asked some general questions about himself. In August, he participated in a Zoom call with 10 other candidates, where a practice game was held to judge how potential players would perform in a live game.
Bzdak was then told he would be entered into the contestant pool, but there were no guarantees he would be selected even after the multiple stages of tryouts. While contestants are kept in the pool for 16 months, he said, it was still a surprise when he finally received the call in early April asking him to fly out to the taping in Burbank, Calif., at the end of the month.
To prepare, Bzdak said he did quite a bit of online studying, especially of frequent “Jeopardy!” topics like geography and presidential history. The studying paid off, with only a couple categories throwing him for a loop.
“There were a couple foreign language categories that I wasn’t happy about,” he said. “The ones I liked were the literature, the science and the pop culture, especially movies and TV.”
Bzdak said the win came as a bit of a surprise, but not in the way one might expect.
“It was amazing because when you’re playing the score is up off to your left, so you have to look at it specifically… so I didn’t realize until I watched it at home just now that I ended up in the lead on the very last question of the second round.”
While all three contestants missed the final “Jeopardy!” answer, Bzdak’s more modest wager kept him in the lead, finishing the night with $2,000 in winnings.
“Missing that question was huge, it was a $13,000 swing. I could have won $28,000 but I ended up with $2,000,” Bzdak laughed. Still, he said, he was more than satisfied with his first place finish.
“Definitely winning was a huge thing, that was nice,” Bzdak said. “I just went in thinking, ‘Don’t embarrass myself too much and don’t end up in the red at the end of the game.’ I didn’t have too many expectations.”
While he has followed the show as a viewer since a young age, Bzdak said being on set as a contestant pulled back the curtain on some of the show’s inner workings.
“I was kind of surprised because they shoot like five shows a day, so you’re hanging out with 10 other contestants all morning,” he said. “You kind of get to know the people that you’re going to be playing against.”
Bzdak said the show also holds a number of practice rounds and even gives coaching on proper timing while pressing the buzzer, which helps negate some of the perceived champion’s advantage.
The taping’s audience was only comprised of the other contestants for the day, owing to COVID precautions, which Bzdak said helped with potential nerves about competing.
“I was nervous going out there, but the staff there are pros at getting people past the nerves and I think the practice rounds really helped. The people you’re playing against were really nice and the fact that there was no studio audience really helped too.”
While contestants must keep mum about the details of their participation, since episodes are taped well in advance of airing, Bzdak said his family had their suspicions that he had pulled out a win.
“My family kind of figured it out because I sent some pictures home from the morning and the night and I had different outfits on,” he said, adding that his family was very excited to watch once the episodes finally aired.
“I was incredibly happy with everybody at the show, they really did a great job of making every part of the process easy,” Bzdak said. “I definitely encourage anyone to try if they have any sort of thoughts like, ‘I could do that,’ it is a fun process to go through.”
