LEWISBURG — The Union-Snyder Agency on Aging Inc. office and all of its senior centers will be closed as follows: Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26, in honor of Christmas; and Friday, Dec. 30 and Monday, Jan. 2, in honor of New Year's.
To report situations of elder abuse, call 570-524-2100, 570-374-5558 or 800-533-1050.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.