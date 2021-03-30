BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — In-person family visitation was scheduled to resume Monday at a local senior living facility.
Diakon Lutheran Social Ministries, operator of Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, posted a note on its website that new state and federal guidelines were received and that they were working to put them into practice.
Families were required to make reservations and abide by guidelines. They included use of facial covering, maintaining a safe distance from the resident, avoiding physical contact, staying in the designated visiting area and others.
Should a visitor later experience COVID-19 symptoms or test positive, they were asked to contact Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village immediately so that appropriate safety steps may be taken.
Diakon noted available vaccination clinics for residents and staff members concluded in early March. There were no current active resident or staff cases reported at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village as of Monday.
Asbury Communities, operator of RiverWoods Senior Living Community noted 94% of its residents have been vaccinated for COVID-19 with employee and associate vaccinations ongoing. There were no active resident or associate cases of the virus reported as of Monday. However, 15 resident deaths and one associate death from COVID-19 have been reported to date.
COVID-19 cases among inmates at federal corrections facilities in Union County have been almost nil in recent weeks. One active inmate case apiece was reported at Allenwood Low and Allenwood Medium with two staff members reporting active cases at United States Penitentiary (USP) Allenwood.
USP Lewisburg had one inmate with a confirmed case of COVID-19 and 19 staff members with confirmed cases.
Bucknell University ended its most recent reporting week with eight total positive cases confirmed. Isolation housing had 68 students as the latest reporting week began. Students in isolation were not necessarily positive cases for the virus.
