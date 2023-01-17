Scholarship to honor past fireman's association president

From left, Christine Orlando, Community Giving Foundation director of Philanthropy; Deanna Force and Jason Reynolds, fund advisors; and Kara G. Seesholtz, foundation president and CEO

 PROVIDED BY COMMUNITY GIVING FOUNDATION

BERWICK — The Community Giving Foundation has announced the establishment of the Six County Fireman’s Association Mark Coons Memorial Scholarship Fund.

This scholarship award was originally created in 2013, in memory of past association president Mark Coons of Jermyn. Coons gave his life to the fire service, serving with the Crystal Fire Company and as a member of the firemen’s association of Pennsylvania, the Northeastern Volunteer Firemen’s Federation, and the Six County Fireman’s Association. His heart for service to the community led him to actively recruit people — especially new and young firefighters — to join these organizations.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.