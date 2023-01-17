Scholarship to honor past fireman's association president

BERWICK — The Community Giving Foundation has announced the establishment of the Six County Fireman’s Association Mark Coons Memorial Scholarship Fund.
This scholarship award was originally created in 2013, in memory of past association president Mark Coons of Jermyn. Coons gave his life to the fire service, serving with the Crystal Fire Company and as a member of the firemen’s association of Pennsylvania, the Northeastern Volunteer Firemen’s Federation, and the Six County Fireman’s Association. His heart for service to the community led him to actively recruit people — especially new and young firefighters — to join these organizations.
The Six County Fireman’s Association dissolved in June. Before it disbanded, members came together and made the thoughtful decision to continue the spirit of the scholarship and legacy of Mark Coons through a fund at the Community Giving Foundation.
The goal of the scholarship remains the same — to assist active members or children of active or deceased members of a fire department with the financial burden of furthering their education. Applicants may reside in Columbia, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Montour, Northumberland or Schuylkill County. Preference is given to students pursuing education in an emergency services field.
“The need for volunteer firefighters and EMS personnel continues to be on the rise across our area. Our hope is that in some small way the money received through this scholarship may help students pursue one of these fields,” explains Deanna Force, Danville Fire Dept. PIO and former Montour County Vice President with Six County Fireman’s Association.
Though the Association was dissolved, its members know that their passion for giving back to the communities they live in and serve will continue as they support the next generation of emergency personnel. “Each and every thing we do impacts someone—sometimes we are aware of the impact and other times we are not. Giving selflessly is a great feeling.”
Contributions can be made to the Six County Fireman’s Association Mark Coons Memorial Scholarship Fund online at csgiving.org (click “Donate” and search “Fireman”), or mail to the Community Giving Foundation, Attn: Six County Fireman’s Association Fund, 725 W. Front St., Berwick, PA 18603.
