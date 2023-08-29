Lycoming welcomes new faculty

WILLIAMSPORT — Lycoming College recently welcomed several new faculty members to campus for the 2023-24 academic year.
New faculty members include:
• Kira Braham, Ph.D., assistant professor of English, earned a bachelor’s degree from Kent State University, a master’s degree from the University of Vermont, and a doctorate from Vanderbilt University.
• Patrick Chiu, Ph.D., assistant professor of music, earned a bachelor’s degree from the Chinese University of Hong Kong, a master’s degree from the University of Cincinnati’s College-Conservatory of Music, and a doctorate from Florida State University.
• Hannah Espy, Ph.D., assistant professor of sociology, earned a bachelor’s degree from Colorado College, and both a master’s and doctoral degree from the University of Iowa.
• Matthew Kaunert, director of the Clean Water Institute and research and teaching associate in biology, earned a bachelor’s degree from Allegheny College, a master’s degree from Georgia Southern University, and is in the finishing stages of earning a doctorate from Ohio University.
• Mallory Melton, Ph.D., visiting assistant professor of anthropology and archaeology, earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and both a master’s and doctoral degree from University of California, Santa Barbara.
• Melissa Morris, Ph.D., assistant professor of astronomy, earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at Austin, and a doctorate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
• Andrew Paulhamus, CPA ’06, assistant professor of accounting, earned a bachelor’s degree from Lycoming College and a master’s degree from the College of William and Mary.
• Zachary Reese, M.F.A., visiting assistant professor of film and video arts, earned a bachelor’s degree from Millersville University and a master of fine arts from Temple University.
• Matthew Ripa, M.F.A., visiting professor of theatre, earned a bachelor’s degree from Salisbury University and a master of fine arts from the Catholic University of America.
• Marisa Sánchez, Ph.D., assistant professor of art history, earned a bachelor’s degree from Villanova University, a master’s degree from the School of Art Institute of Chicago, and a doctoral degree from the University of British Columbia.
“Our new faculty are poised to educate and guide students as they advance toward earning Lycoming degrees and realizing meaningful careers and lives,” said Philip Sprunger, Ph.D., provost and dean of the faculty at Lycoming. “I believe these new faculty are a very good fit for the Lycoming campus, where we place a high value on classroom teaching and mentorship. I extend a very warm welcome to each person joining us this fall.”
