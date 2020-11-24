NEW BERLIN — The lead administrator of the Snyder Union Northumberland Area Technical Institute (SUN) said Monday that an online town hall-style meeting was planned to take questions about how the school would proceed after the holidays.
Jennifer Hain, SUN administrative director, said the meeting would be held at 7 tonight via the Zoom platform. The agenda will include sharing plans for SUN for after the Thanksgiving holiday and how the institute will move forward with COVID-19 protocols in place. Sign up information was available at www.sun-tech.org.
Classes in four SUN programs are currently being held remotely as participants are currently in 14-day quarantines due to coronavirus. Other programs are being held in-person at the New Berlin facility.
Hain was hopeful that all programs would be back in-person starting at the conclusion of the Thanksgiving holiday.
The Joint Operating Committee (JOC), with representatives from the five districts which send students to the technical and vocational school, met in a virtual format Monday night.
Hain said the JOC discussed additional information which came from the governor’s office in the afternoon. It included affirming that documentation and facial mask orders would remain in place. Additional COVID-19 cases would be reported to the state if they occur.
The importance of contract tracing, identifying and notifying anyone who came in contact with a person who has COVID-19, was noted in the governor’s public release on Monday.
Meantime, all Lewisburg Area School District instruction will be conducted remotely through Friday, Dec. 4. Parents were advised that email updates would be provided.
Mifflinburg Area School District classes will be unchanged from their current formats.
