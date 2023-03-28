MIFFLINBURG — In 1898, New York City annexed land from surrounding counties, creating the world’s second-largest city. That same year, the United States annexed the Hawaiian Islands, and pharmacist Caleb Bradham named his soft drink Pepsi-Cola. In Union County, the Mifflinburg Hose Company was formed and chartered.

This year, hose company is celebrating 125 years of service to Mifflinburg and the greater community.

