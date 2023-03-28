MIFFLINBURG — In 1898, New York City annexed land from surrounding counties, creating the world’s second-largest city. That same year, the United States annexed the Hawaiian Islands, and pharmacist Caleb Bradham named his soft drink Pepsi-Cola. In Union County, the Mifflinburg Hose Company was formed and chartered.
This year, hose company is celebrating 125 years of service to Mifflinburg and the greater community.
Sixty-year member Max Zellers, humbly known as “Pappy” to fire company members, said things have certainly changed since he became a member of the department.
Zellers said he joined the hose company in 1962, right after being discharged from the U.S. Navy, where he served on the USS Charles P. Cecil.
Zellers said one of the biggest changes for him through his years involved with the fire service was the change in turnout gear.
“We wore rubber boots clean up to our thighs and a rubber coat. Our air supply at the time was nothing more than a box with charcoal in it, with a mask attached to breathe through,” said Zellers. “Back then we had two engines and a tanker and we turned an old bread truck into a rescue truck.”
Zellers said his dad was a truck driver, as was he.
“I was around trucks all my life, so I knew how to drive them,” he said. “What I had to learn was how to operate the pump.
“I was assistant chief for 12 years, as I had a job with the borough and they allowed me to go out on everything,” Zellers continued. “We rode on the tailboard of the engine back then when going on calls; now you have to ride inside.”
Chuck Klose, the department’s president, started with the fire company in 1977.
“When I first joined you had to live in town to be a member of the company, now if you live in our fire district you can join,” said Klose.
Klose said what has really changed over the years for him is the call volume the department answers to.
“The call volume in 1977 was probably about 45 calls a year. We only dealt with fires back then, and weren’t called out to vehicle accidents, that was the ambulance crew,” he said. “Now we probably run in excess of 400 calls a year. Everything from fires to auto accidents to baby ducks in the storm drain.”
Klose chalks the number of calls up to population increases and a larger territory to cover.
In 2015, the Mifflinburg Hose Company expanded its operations even further by placing a station near Mazeppa, to shorten its response time to emergencies in that area.
Chief Steve Walter joined the company in 1987. He’s seen the prices in purchasing apparatus skyrocket.
“Fire trucks got way bigger in size and expense since I joined,” he said. “Sometimes it’s a chore getting the fire trucks backed into their spots at the fire house.”
Walter also compared the prices for trucks then and trucks now.
“In 2008, we replaced a truck that cost $168,000 with a truck that cost $450,000,” he said. “Our tower truck we purchased in 1999 for $499,000. We are looking to replace it soon with a tower truck that will cost us $1.6 million.”
Walter also spoke about how training to become a firefighter has changed over the years.
“When I joined, it was a 48-hour firefighting essentials class, now it’s a 180-hour basic firefighting essentials course, and then there’s specialized training in various rescue and fire courses after that,” he said.
Dispatching for a fire has changed drastically in the years the three have been serving their community, and technology has certainly helped in that area.
Klose said before there was a communications center, firefighters would receive word from the funeral director, who received the call first. Or, firefighters would hear the sirens sound different blasts to alert crews to where a fire would be located.
Walter remembers the old plectron alert system that some firemen would have in their homes.
“It was like a big scanner with only one channel but boy when that thing would go off it would wake a dead man,” said Walter.
“Nowadays we get our alerts through a pager or text on our cell phones with specific directions to where the fire is located,” he added.
All three men said one of the Mifflinburg Hose Company’s greatest losses came when four-decade member Tod “Cleever” Steese passed away suddenly, in December 2021.
Klose said Steese started working in the communication center and police department, as well as being a member of the Mifflinburg crew.
“His forte’ in the fire service was with the ariel trucks and he helped with training too,” Klose added. “One of the biggest holes Cleever left was that of public relations. He was a person who really helped promote the fire company... You always knew when Cleever was in the fire house.”
“He was always pulling jokes,” Zellers added.
One of the things Klose said most people don’t realize is the amount of work that goes on behind the scenes.
“People think that we go fight a fire and come back and that’s it, when there’s so much more,” he said
“When I first joined I never envisioned all the things behind the scenes, the logistics, the training, the fundraising, and there’s always something to fix,” Walter added.
The Mifflinburg Hose Company is also blessed in the number of volunteers that chose to join the company, including many from the local Mennonite community. Klose said he believes half of the membership is from the Mennonite community.
“One things for sure, we’ve always given every member a vote in what’s going on here,” Walter said. “We are fortunate enough that we have a community that supports us, and we can be flexible enough with members who need to take time to do life.”
“We accept people for what they can offer our department,” Klose added.
Currently the Mifflinburg Hose Company is fundraising to purchase a new ariel truck.
“We kicked off fundraising last fall when the Roupp Funeral Home gave us a $5,000 donation,” said Walter.
The plans for the department are to replace two trucks, the ariel truck and another pump engine.
The company is also planning a 125th celebration this fall.
“We plan on holding the event at the Rusty Rail grounds with a parade prior,” Klose said. “We plan to hold a festival of sorts, with music for a carnival-type atmosphere. We plan to revert back and look at our heritage and ask other area departments to join us by bringing their vintage fire vehicles to the parade.”
The Hose Company is also planning an annual car show, to be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 17. Details on the car show are still being finalized.
