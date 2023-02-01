PennDOT District 3 names Employee of the Year

Sheena Shannon

MONTOURSVILLE — Sheena Shannon has been named PennDOT District 3 Employee of the Year for 2022.

Shannon serves as a clerk for the district’s construction unit. In that capacity she coordinates unit travel arrangements and performs a wide range of clerical duties, including producing letters for signing, filing documents, answering phones, covering the reception desk, processing mail, organizing calendars, scheduling meetings, taking meeting minutes, creating and sending emails, and reviewing District memorandums.

