NEW BERLIN — SUN Area Technical Institute (SUN) administrators held an online town hall-style meeting Tuesday night to inform families of how the school will go forward amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Jennifer Hain, SUN administrative director, said half a dozen positive cases have been reported at the school to date. Each has been either been a student contracting the virus from where they work after school or via a family member.
Hain told several dozen online attendees that students were reminded of common sense mitigation steps they could take.
“We stressed this with students today and asked their teachers to talk with them,” Hain said. “What we do in our off times, students and staff both, is really important that we follow the masking recommendations that are coming out.”
The state guidance on gatherings, Hain said, also applied to going to hunting camps or shopping on Black Friday.
“Please remind your child to be cautious about what they do,” Hain said. “Looking at the state guidance you see that anywhere from two to four (COVID positive) students could cause us to shut the school down.”
Families were asked to keep children at risk or children who may have been exposed to someone should be kept home. Hain said SUN would work with families to get remote education to them.
“We take all of this very seriously,” Hain said. “(We) ask everyone to come together as a community to keep each family as healthy as they can.”
Hain said SUN was also willing to work with families who have traveled out of state so they may abide by state rules. They include a 14-day quarantine or a negative test for COVID-19. The administration would be able to help connect students with teachers remotely.
It was noted that SUN students have been asked to take their remote devices home at night in case the school has to do more remote education.
Kristy Etzler, assistant director, said there were many safety measures already in place. They included masks at all times or a facial shield when students were working closely to one another. An “endless” amount of hand sanitizer was in use and some classes were taking lunches in classrooms.
Screening for an elevated temperature was also done daily, both at the beginning of the day and at lunch.
Etzler said the school will continue to quarantine one program at a time when where are positive COVID-19 cases. Classes in those programs would be online only for the quarantine period.
However, Etzler said full remote learning was not available for all students at all times.
“Being a technical school, it is really hard for us to say that students would be able to earn their certification, learn all the program equipment and gain all of the skills necessary to enter a career upon graduation,” Etzler said. “If we were to move to a full remote learning model, it would only be for chuncks of time. It would not be offered for the entire school year.”
Etzler added that students from a household where someone is being tested for COVID-19 should stay home. If that person’s test is negative, the student can return to school with the negative test result and a note from the parent.
The state Department of Health will issue a letter for students or people who work which will offer a timeline for a quarantine. But Etzler said it would have to be requested as it would not be issued automatically.
