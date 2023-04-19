HUGHESVILLE — The 33rd Annual Billtown Blues Festival will be held Friday June 9 and Saturday June 10, at the Lycoming County Fairgrounds in Hughesville.
Festivities kick off at 6 p.m. Friday with the Uptown Music Collective’s Blues Band. Tony Holiday from Memphis ,Tenn. follows.
Coming in from Los Angeles is Laurie Morvan. She last graced the Billtown stage in 2011 and has repeatedly asked to return.
As dusk starts to roll in so does Friends of the Brothers. A very special collaboration of musicians, individual headliners in their own right, with the common thread of all being connected in some way with the Allman Brothers. This set is not to be tagged an Allman Brothers tribute performance. The connections are deep and the music presented comes from personal Allman Brothers experiences.
Saturday will start off at noon with longtime local favorites Blues and Gasoline Reunion. Cheryl Miller, also known as Miz Ida, has reunited musicians from one of the earliest local blues bands for this very special set.
Shawn Strickland, ace harmonic player, singer and noted songwriter will fire up the festival leading the Dirty Mojo Blues Band.
The Harrisburg-based band Ben Brandt and the Soul Miners Union will follow. Ben Levin, from Cincinnati, Ohio, will also perform, joined by “Lil” Jimmy Reed, from Louisaina.
Returning to Billtown for the second time is San Francisco-based Mark Hummel and the Survivors, with his special guest from Dallas, Texas, Anson Funderburgh.
Jimmy Carpenter will be performing for the first time during the festival. Best known for his tenor sax mastery, Carpenter is also a popular vocalist, song writer, arranger and bandleader.
JP Soars, of Florida, is also slated to perform, presenting his Gypsy Blues Revue featuring Chicago violinist Anne Harris.
The grand finale will feature The Altered Five Blues Band from Wisconsin. Jeff Taylor on vocals, Jeff Schroedl on guitar, Mark Solveson on Bass, Steve Huebler on Keys, and Alan Arber on drums are a tight band which has played together for more than 20 years.
