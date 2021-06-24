SELINSGROVE — Several students were recognized at Susquehanna University's annual student awards luncheon, held each May in the days leading up to commencement.
Local students recognized include:
• Mara Hashuga, of Coal Township, received the Jack Reade Award. Hashuga is a mathematics major in the Class of 2021.
• Yevangelina Mironenko, of Mifflinburg, received the Departmental Honors, Philosophy Award. Mironenko was a political science major in the Class of 2021, and a graduate of American School High School.
• Ian Reish, of Mifflinburg, received the The Jack Reade Award Award. Reish was a mathematics major in the Class of 2021. He is a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School.
