United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam Middle District of Pennsylvania Possessing contraband
ALLENWOOD — Marshall Martinez, 37, an inmate at FCI Allenwood, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for possessing contraband in prison.
On June 3, Martinez was allegedly found to possess a 5-inch sharpened piece of plastic.
State Police at Milton Two-vehicle crash
POINT TOWNSHIP — A Northumberland man sustained a suspected serious injury in a crash which occurred at 5:41 p.m. Aug. 21 along Tower Road, Point Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2002 Ford F250 Supercab driven by Alejandro Haurta, 38, went off of the roadway on a curve and struck a tree.
Haurta, who was not belted, sustained a suspected serious injury, and was charged with driving vehicle at safe speed. A passenger Christian Haurta, 18, of Northumberland, sustained a suspected minor injury.
Two-vehicle crash
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Two injuries were reported from a crash which occurred at 2:02 p.m. Aug. 17 along Interstate 80, at mile marker 211, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2006 International truck and engine driven by Steven M. Zuby, 55, of Coal Township, was negotiating a curve from the Interstate 180 eastbound on-ramp when one of its trailer tires became disabled. The vehicle lost control and overturned, blocking all lanes of travel. A 2015 Subaru Forester driven by Virginia Barber, 62, of Rock Island, Ill., swerved to avoid the crash, but struck the truck’s undercarriage.
Both Zuby and Barber were transported to area hospitals for treatment of unknown injuries. The roadway was closed for six hours so the wreckage could be cleared from the highway.
Drug possession
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Chat Nguyen, 41, of Milton, was charged after troopers said he was found to be under the influence and in possession of methamphetamine.
The incident occurred at 1:39 a.m. Aug. 19 at West Branch Highway and Zeigler Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
Strangulation
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — A 62-year-old Tamaqua man was charged as the result of an incident involving a 26-year-old Turbotville woman, who was the victim.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 2:28 p.m. Aug. 19 along Continental Boulevard, Limestone Township, Montour County.
Theft by deception
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A 74-year-old Milton woman reported someone asking her for money and jewelry.
The incident occurred at 1:44 p.m. July 1 along North Ridge Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Theft by deception
McEWENSVILLE — Justin Kowalchin, 28, of McEwensville, reported being scammed out of $2,364.30 after sending Visa gift cards to an unknown person.
The incident occurred between Aug. 10 and Aug. 12 at 2400 Susquehanna Trail, McEwensville.
Union County Marriage licenses
• Catherine Jane Pannebaker, 47, Mifflinburg; Shawn David Pontius, 44, Mifflinburg
• Justin David Hackenberg, 22, Lewisburg; Kylie Mary-Margaret Brouse, 23, Lewisburg
• Amy Lee Eberly, 48, Cape Coral, Fla.; Edward Theodore Frazer II, 50, Hemlock, Mich.
• Jason Leon Neitz, 38, Mifflinburg; Renee Elizabeth Kunkle, 30, Mifflinburg
• Trent Christopher Zimmerman, 28, Watsontown; Samantha Josephine Wolfe, 33, Watsontown
• Rhayanin Barchik, 28, Danville; Joshua Edward Deibert, 32, Danville
• Jonathan Martin Martin, 29, Lewisburg; Rosalyn Jean Martin, 27, Millmont
• Billie Kay Young, 28, Miffflinburg; Ronald Henry Parker, 25, Mifflinburg
• Alison Marie Steibe, 32, Mifflinburg; Holden Jesse Midkiff, 28, Mifflinburg
Divorces granted
• Brandon Giannantonio, Ashley M. Giannantonio, 6 years
• Christine Hartley, Jamison Hartley, 3 years
• Susan A. Yohn, Wayne E. Yohn, 25 years
• Christina A. Keister, Paul E. Keister, 35 years
Deed transfers
• WBTT Properties LLC, William R. Meek member to David Frank Robatin, Kristin Leslie Robatin, property in Union Township, $260,000.
• Vito Mazzamuto, Giuseppa Mazzamuto to Michael J. Gross, Laura J. Gross, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Matthew A. Marlow, Megan G. Marlow to Wilfredo Mendez, Priscilla Mendez, property in Mifflinburg, $279,900.
• Stanley A. Sauers, Sandra K. Sauers to Stanley A. Sauers, Sandra K. Sauers, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Linda K. Snyder, Linda K. Arndt, James L. Snyder, Brenda L. Sampbell, Marilyn M. Beattie, David J. Beattie, Wanda M. Weller to Amos O. Zimmerman, Mary Z. Zimmerman, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Old Town Apartments LLC, Timothy N. Turner member to Alson H. Zimmerman, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Robert S. Brown, Suzanne Brown to Ricky Michael Rampulla Jr., property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Mark L. Campbell, Andrea N. Campbell to Penns Creek Cabin LLC, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Berks at Oak Avenue LLC, Berks New Homes LLC, Berks Homes to Matthew Gillespie, property in Mifflinburg, $306,990.
• Kevin A. Gardner, Karen Z. Gardner to Timothy J. Stackhouse, Lauren Stackhouse, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Obed O. Lira, Marlene C. Lira to Megan Wysocki, Emma Wysocki, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Karen P. Connolly trustee, Peters irrevocable grantor trust to Wilmer S. Stolzfus, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Debra J. Holman trustee, Rick D. Boyer trustee, Richard A. Boyer and Joanne M. Boyer income only grantor trust, Richard A. Boyer income only grantor trust, Joanne M. Boyer income only grantor trust to Brin Rentals Inc. property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Matthew F. Stopper, Lori A. Grausam to Robert F. Albin, Mary Jane Albin, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• James D. Snyder to David Ranck, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Matthew E. Wagner, Kelly Jo Wagner to Jedediah H. Lemon, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Regina D. Garreau to Amos G. Newswanger, Pauline M. Newswanger, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Gwen Hall executor, Linda Gessner executor, John C. Watson Jr. estate to Jace D. Watson, Carla A. Watson, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Whole Life Soc. to Sarah J. Ockershausen Delp, Jason J. Delp, property in New Berlin, $1.
• Conor P. Quinlan, Melissa A. Quinlan to Market St. Investment Co Inc., property in Lewisburg, corrective deed, $1.
• Luree L. Harris, Brian T. Harris to J and C Associates of LSBG LLC, property in West Buffalo Township, $110,000.
• Jai B. Kim executor, Yung Ja Kim estate to Jai B. Kim, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Harry P. Roberts to Om Shree Krishna LLC, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Crystal L.. Llewellyn executor, Tea Jay Aikey executor, Josephine Grace Fetter estate to Regena D. Garreau, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Clark M.E. Grenoble trustee, Diane D. Baker trustee, Clark M.E. Grenoble and Diane D. Baker trustee, Clark M.E. Grenoble primary residence protector trust, Diane D. Baker primary residence protector trust, Frederick C. Grenoble III, Patricia W. Grenoble to Clark M.E. Grenoble trustee, Diane D. Baker trustee, Clark M.E. Grenoble and Diane D. Baker primary residence protector trust, Clark M.E. Grenoble primary residence protector trust, Diane D. Baker primary residence protector trust, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Kermit P. Wagner, Joyce E. Wagner to Kermit P. Wagner, Joyce E. Wagner, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Timothy John Yost, Robert P. Derr III to Tracy L. Derr, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Mary V. Hamilton to Steadfast Residential LLC, property in New Berlin, $141,000.
• Michael Helper Sr., Michael Helper, Jasmine Helper to Jasmine Helper, property in White Deer Township, quit claim, $1.
• Luyang Ren, Yue Li to Daniel E. Garin, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
