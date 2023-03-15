MILTON — There has been a steady rise in vaping incidents among Milton Area School District students, according to district officials.
“In the 2020-2021 school year, when I first started, we had five incidents of vapes in the middle school, and in the high school we had 21 incidents,” said Dean of Students Max Campbell, during a presentation held during Tuesday’s school board committee session, which looked at the last three years of vaping incidents across the middle school and high school.
In the 2021-2022 school year, there was a slight increase, with seven incidents in the middle school and 24 in the high school.
“This year, we’ve seen a huge increase in the middle school, with 27 incidents in 124 days of school,” said Campbell.
To deal with the uptick in vaping incidents, a new policy has been designed, aimed at detering students from vaping at school.
“For the high school, when you got caught with a vape, it’s one day in OSS, or out of school suspension. It’s also a verbal warning,” explained Campbell.
Both parents and the school resource officer are also notified upon a first offense.
A second offense will result in three days of out of school suspension, and a third offense will be referred to the superintendent. Starting next year, students will be required to participate in an online vape education class, called Catch My Breath.
Middle school students will face steeper repercussions for vaping on school grounds, with a first offense resulting in three days of out of school suspension and a second offense leading to five days of out of school suspension.
“This is to try to make sure the students understand we’re taking this very seriously at a young age,” said Campbell.
Board member Eric Moser raised concerns about whether an out of school suspension was too severe a response for a first offense.
“This is from a parent’s perspective,” Moser said. “I kind of disagree with the OSS for the first offense. It should probably be ISS because, if you know a kid that’s sneaking vapes and you send him home for a couple of days and the parents are home well, what are they going to do at home? Sneak vapes.”
Superintendent Dr. John Bickhart stressed that parents also have a responsibility to address problems of vaping.
“It’s a message to kids that we will not accept it. We’re going to do everything we can to stop it,” said Bickhart.
This new approach to vaping at school will include enhanced detection systems and on-site testing for controlled substances.
“We have two vape detectors that we purchased that we have here. We’re just waiting for those to be installed,” said Campbell, also noting that the school had recently received a $50,000 grant to purchase more detectors.
School resource officers will automatically test any vapes for the presence of controlled substances.
“If a vape tests positive, students will be charged for possession of controlled substances,” added Campbell.
On Feb. 2, the district met with Magisterial District Judge Michael Diehl, who gave his approval for the school to send students to court for their second offense for referrals for vaping. District court referrals will carry an initial fine of $150, with subsequent offenses increasing in cost, as well as possible community service requirements.
Middle school students received a presentation on the updated vaping policies on Feb. 7.
“They were taken aback from the standpoint of the district magistrate referral, from the standpoint of the fine and the fact that police were going to be more involved in the situation,” said Campbell.
Milton high school students will receive a presentation about the updated vaping policies today. At 7 tonight, there will be a community presentation on vaping, given in partnership with Evangelical Community Hospital, in the high school auditorium.
