Watsontown Police Possession
WATSONTOWN — Jeremiah John Wagner, 20, of Watsontown, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The charges were filed after police said Wagner was found to be in possession of a controlled substance as officers were investigating the report of a suspicious vehicle at 10:40 p.m. Jan. 18 in the 10 block of East Fourth Street, Watsontown.
State Police at Milton Assault
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A 42-year-old Lewisburg woman sustained serious injury in an assault which troopers said took place at 12:43 a.m. Jan. 28 along International Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
An unnamed 31-year-old man was taken into custody as a result of the incident.
Drug possession
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Damien Bolden, 39, of Williamsport, was taken into custody after troopers said he was found to be in possession of 10 ounces of marijuana.
The items were found during a traffic top conducted on a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu at 4:26 p.m. Jan. 28 along Interstate 80 westbound, Liberty Township, Montour County.
Harassment
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — Jorddin Rodgers, 23, of Danville, was charged after allegedly pulling the hair of Tiffany Zentmeyer, 33, of Danville.
The incident occurred at 8:26 p.m. Jan. 26 at 50 Kirkbride Drive, Mahoning Township, Montour County.
Criminal mischief
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — Danville State Hospital reported someone spray painting an outside wall.
The incident was reported at 10:24 a.m. Jan. 26 at 50 Kirkbride Drive, Mahoning Township, Montour County.
Criminal mischief
COOPER TOWNSHIP — Mid Mart Gas Station reported someone damaging a front glass door.
The damage occurred between 3 p.m. Jan. 26 and 8:21 a.m. Jan. 27 at 2123 Montour Boulevard, Cooper Township, Montour County.
State Police at Selinsgrove DUI
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — Mark Sherman Jr., 36, of Mifflinburg, was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence after troopers said a 2003 GM Envoy he was driving struck a utility pole.
The crash occurred at 8:16 p.m. Jan. 28 along Red Ridge Road, Limestone Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville Two-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 1:10 p.m. Jan. 28 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2018 Jeep driven by Janet Swartz, 75, of Milton, attempted to turn left from East Third Street onto Clayton Avenue and struck a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Abigail Straub, 38, of Millmont. Swartz was cited with turning movements and required signals.
Union County Marriages
• Candace K. Brooks, 38, Lewisburg to Andrew L. Plank, 42, Lewisburg.
• Alison R. Busch, 37, Lewisburg to Charles E. Abbott-Bailey, 31, Lewisburg .
• Austin D. Stoltzfus, 20, Billings, Mont., to Christine B. Martin, 19, Winfield.
Deed Transfers
• Brent L. Sevison, Gretchen S. Sevison to Amy, L. Owen, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Joseph G. Wenzel III, Catherine A. Wenzel to Jessica L. Manno, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Old Town Apartments L.L.C., Timothy N. Turner, to Michael D. Rute, Shauna K. Rute, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Coatsville Scrap Iron and Metal Company Inc. to Fairground Holdings L.L.C., property in East Buffalo Township, $405,540.
• Brad N. Hoffman, Amie C. Hoffman, to Ngoc T. Ngo, Michael Lachenmann, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Susan E. Boyer, Steven L. Boyer, Timothy P. Wagner, Stacey L. Moyer, Dale D. Moyer, Scot E. Wagner, Mary C. Wagner, to Peggy L. Inch, Timothy E. Inch, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Karole A. Renninger, Terry W. Renninger to Amy E. Long, Cobyn R. Cressinger, Property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Green Hills Land L.L.C., Berks New Homes L.L.C., to Scott W. Flick, Jacqueline E. Flick, property in White Deer Township, $369,990.
• Cyrus L. Mccormick, Lynn C. McCormick, to Lynn C. McCormick, Dianne L. McCormick, property in Gregg Township, $1.
• Cyrus L. McCormick, Lynn C. McCormick, Diane L. McCormick, to Lynn C. McCormick, Diane L. McCormick, property in Gregg Township, $1.
• Cyrus L. McCormick, Lynn C. McCormick, Diane L. McCormick, to Lynn C. McCormick, Dianne L. McCormick, property in Gregg Township, $1.
