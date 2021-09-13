LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Arts Council Members’ Show for the council Artists' Guild and Photography Club will be held throughout October in Gallery 255 at the Public Library for Union County, 255 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg.
The show can be accessed during the library's regular hours, 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Lewisburg Arts Council’s most recent show, held in February 2020, was the biggest one to date and included 101 pieces of artwork entered by 48 artists. Artwork included watercolors, acrylics, illustrated books, pen and ink, colored pencil, oils, collage, fabric art, and photographs.
Pieces on display are created by professionals as well as artists, all of whom participate in one or both of the Lewisburg Arts Council’s special-interest groups. This includes the Artists’ Guild and the Photography Club.
For more information about either group, email guild@lewisburgartscouncil.com or visit LewisburgPhotoClub.org.
For more information about the Lewisburg Arts Council’s events and activities, visit http://lewisburgartscouncil.com/.
