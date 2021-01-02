SUNBURY — As she gentle snuggled with canine Jazmin while standing at the entrance to the Mostly Mutts shelter near Sunbury, Cheryl Hill noted that she has been involved in rescuing animals since 1988.
"I've always been an animal lover my whole life," Hill noted.
She moved from Milton to a rural area south of Sunbury in 2001. In 2004, she founded Mostly Mutts.
Today, five buildings on Hill's property house animals rescued by the nonprofit.
"A lot of times, we get stray dogs who we try to return to their owners," she said.
The organization also receives dogs in need of a new home, for various reasons, such as when owners must go to a nursing home or when they pass away.
"Once (the dogs) come here, we try to place them in a section (of the shelter with other dogs) where they'll fit in," Hill said.
When dogs which are unable to be returned to their owners come into the care of Mostly Mutts, the organization has them examined by a veterinarian, vaccinated and spayed or neutered.
"We de-flea them, de-worm them," Hill said. "We get a lot of troubled dogs that have behavioral issues. We get advice from (dog) trainers."
She said the shelter takes dogs of all ages.
"We do take elderly dogs," Hill said. "I call this more like the rest home."
Contrary to what some may believe, she said individuals are willing to adopt older dogs.
"We've placed a lot of our elderly dogs (in 2020)," Hill said. "(In November), we placed seven dogs 8 (years old) and up."
She said one man adopts elderly dogs in order to give them a proper home for the final years of their life.
All of the dogs adopted out by Mostly Mutts are initially done so on a trial basis, Hill said.
The length of the trial period can vary, from two weeks to six months. During that period, Mostly Mutts continues to provide for the dog's medical care and training.
Hill said the trial period is initiated to make sure the dog is a good fit with the family taking it in.
Currently, 60 dogs are being cared for at the Mostly Mutts shelter. Previously, Hill said more than 100 dogs were cared for there.
She noted that the decline in numbers is due to an influx of organizations taking care of dogs in need of homes.
While the shelter is located at Hill's home, she said volunteers are crucial to the continued operation of the organization.
"We used to have a base of 19 (volunteers)," she said. "Our base has dropped down to maybe 15."
Hill noted that the decline in volunteers is largely due to individuals getting older.
She said the dogs get to know the volunteers, and even anticipate their arrival at the shelter.
"My dogs when the time is coming that a certain volunteer will be here," Hill said, adding that she can see the canines anticipating the volunteer's arrival.
New volunteers are welcome to become involved with Mostly Mutts, and can help in a variety of ways.
"I have people who feed and clean (the dogs)," Hill said. "I have people who come to plow me out (when it snows). Without the volunteers, this would have never flied."
She also noted that it takes between $15,000 and $20,000 to operate the organization each month.
Most of those funds are used for medical and related expenses to care for the dogs.
Hill said all of the food for the shelter is donated by Purina. It generally takes 50 pounds of food per day to feed all of the canines.
Like most organizations, Mostly Mutts' fundraising efforts have been hampered by the coronavirus pandemic.
A dinner which had been held annually to support Mostly Mutts was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Hill noted that event traditionally brought in $10,000 to $15,000 to support the organization.
In its place, Hill said the organization is looking to hold an online auction. Other fundraisers are also under consideration.
She noted that Mostly Mutts has had some funds in reserve which it has been able to use as fundraising dropped in 2020.
"We've been blessed with people who left us money," she said, adding that those funds have helped to carry Mostly Mutts through the pandemic.
Hill expressed thanks to everyone who supports the organization.
"I'm very grateful for anything anybody does for us," she said.
For more information on adopting a dog from Mostly Mutts, volunteer opportunities or contributing to the organization, visit mostlymuttsonline.com.
