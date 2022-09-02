LEWISBURG — United in Recovery will kick off its National Recovery Month celebration with a Recovery Symposium from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 9, at The Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood, Lewisburg.
The goal of this event is to increase awareness and understanding of substance use disorder, and decrease the stigma associated with this disease.
“We look forward to celebrating those who are in recovery and connecting individuals and families looking for recovery resources to next steps,” said Adrienne Mael, president/CEO of Greater Susquehanna Valley and Columbia-Montour United Ways. “Our hope is for the community to join us and learn what resources are available in our area.”
Doors open at 8:30 a.m. There will be three informative sessions starting at 9 a.m., followed by a question and answer session with a panel of experts. Community and recovery resources will also be provided and a time for networking will conclude the event.
A free naloxone distribution will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at United Way’s Bloomsburg Office, located at 36 E. Main St.
United in Recovery is a program of the Greater Susquehanna Valley and Columbia-Montour United Ways, and works to reduce drug overdoses and increase the number of community residents in recovery by improving access to education and treatment through supporting prevention, intervention, and community building in the fight against substance use disorder.
