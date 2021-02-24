Harrisburg man apprehended after allegedly fleeing from police

MILTON — A 28-year-old Harrisburg man was apprehended after allegedly threatening a woman and child and fleeing from police Wednesday evening in Milton.
According to a release issued by the Milton Police Department, Alexander Spence was locked up in the Northumberland County Jail following an incident which officers responded to along Lower Market Street.
"Police were dispatched to a domestic in progress with weapons involved," the release said. "Dispatch advised that the female caller was unable to freely speak and an exact location was not available."
The call was traced to the 10 block of Lower Market Street.
While checking the area, police spotted a woman and child running from a home.
"The male suspect also exited the residence causing a disturbance in the street for several minutes," the release said. "Through the course of investigation it was revealed that the suspect had (allegedly) held a knife to the throat and stomach of the female victim while threatening to kill her and her 9-year-old son."
In the midst of causing the disturbance, police said Spence fled east on Lower Market Street and crossing onto Garfield Avenue before being taken into custody in the 100 block of Lower Market Street.
Spence is awaiting arraignment on charges of terroristic threats, recklessly endangering, endangering the welfare of a child, resisting arrest and other related charges.
In addition to the Milton Police Department, officers from Watsontown, the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department and Pennsylvania State Police responded to the incident.
