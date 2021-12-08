MILTON — An 18-year veteran of the Milton Area School District school board will continue to lead the board in the coming year.
Christine Rantz was elected by her follow board members, during a meeting held Tuesday, to continue serving as board president. She said this will be her third-straight year as president. She previously served another three-year stint as president.
Rantz was unanimously elected to the post. However, board member Dr. Alvin Weaver nominated Brett Hosterman to serve as president, with Hosterman then nominating Weaver for the position. Neither nomination received a second, resulting in the nominations not advancing to a vote for consideration.
By a 5-4 vote, Andrew Frederick was elected as the board’s vice president. Voting in favor of Frederick were Hosterman, Frederick, Weaver, Ken Snyder and Lindsay Kessler.
Voting in favor of Eric Moser to serve as vice president were Rantz, Moser, Joshua Hunt and Stephanie Strawser.
Both Hunt and Strawser are new to the board, with the two taking the oath of office during the meeting. Strawser replaces Dr. Leocadia Paliulis on the board, while Hunt replaces former Vice President Kevin Fry.
Frederick said following the meeting he has served on the board for three years.
During the meeting, Hosterman, who is chair of the facilities committee, said a renovation project proposed for Baugher Elementary School is still projected to cost around $10 million.
Hosterman said the project could be placed out for bid in January, with the board voting to proceed with the project in April. The project would take 16 months to complete.
According to Hosterman, the board initially received a proposal on the renovations in 2019. Construction costs are expected to rise by 1.5% each year.
The board committee session scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, will be held at Baugher Elementary School so board members can further review the proposed renovations.
Hosterman said proposed renovations were put on hold due to the $14.1 million project to renovate the high school athletic facilities and build a health and wellness center onto the rear of the high school.
“We knew it wasn’t realistic to do a simultaneous construction project,” Hosterman said. “We do think it’s time to get moving (on the Baugher project).”
The board previously approved borrowing $30 million for capital improvement projects across the district.
In other actions, the board approved:
• Hiring Olivia Rearick, high school drama choreographer, $1,067; and Danielle Petry, middle school student council advisor, $771.
• The resignation of Seth Reitz from his extracurricular position as high school yearbook co-advisor, effective at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.
Kian Scheller, a second-grade student at Baugher Elementary School, was named December Citizen of the Month, and led the Pledge of Allegiance during the meeting.
Also recognized during the meeting were Rotary Student of the Month Riley Godown and Outstanding Senior Brody Scoggins.
Marlin Long, a custodian, was named the Panther Pride award winner.
The board heard from community member Anthony Beachel, who asked why none of the board members were masked or practicing social distancing during the meeting. Beachel vowed to seek a seat on the board during a future election.
The board met in an executive session for 50 minutes during the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.