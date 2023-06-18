LEWISBURG — Celebrate the beauty found in local settings with Roadside Elegance, featuring hand-pulled prints by Marilyn Paul and watercolor paintings by Vicki Renn on display at the Public Library for Union County in Gallery 255 throughout the month of July.

Marilyn Paul and Vicki Renn, both friends, art teachers, and colleagues for nearly 50 years met in 1975 while working in the Milton Area School District. Over the years, they have shared teaching ideas, and continued to create, critique, and show their own art. Paul is a fine art printmaker and Renn is a watercolorist. While they work in different media, they share similar subject matter with an emphasis on the textures, patterns, and details of nature.

