LEWISBURG — Celebrate the beauty found in local settings with Roadside Elegance, featuring hand-pulled prints by Marilyn Paul and watercolor paintings by Vicki Renn on display at the Public Library for Union County in Gallery 255 throughout the month of July.
Marilyn Paul and Vicki Renn, both friends, art teachers, and colleagues for nearly 50 years met in 1975 while working in the Milton Area School District. Over the years, they have shared teaching ideas, and continued to create, critique, and show their own art. Paul is a fine art printmaker and Renn is a watercolorist. While they work in different media, they share similar subject matter with an emphasis on the textures, patterns, and details of nature.
Since their retirements, they have had more time to share their appreciation of the natural world through their art. The most important thing they share is their passion for their work and the belief that inspiration can be found in the humblest of settings.
They go out and take photos of the fields, forests, and their own gardens to use as references for their compositions. Paul often incorporates pressed leaves, branches, fibers, and handmade papers into her printing plates. Renn’s paintings reveal the minute details of individual plants with birds or animals hidden within. Both artists work in a full and vibrant range of colors.
Paul grew up in rural Pennsylvania and developed an appreciation for the textures and patterns of natural settings. She is a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a degree in art education, and Bloomsburg University with a master’s degree in printmaking. Before retiring, she taught art at Milton Area Senior High School for 32 years.
Paul creates her prints on a press in her home studio in Northumberland.
“My recent work investigates the surface quality and textural possibilities of collagraph combined with various color printing processes including monotype, etching and chine collé. When I walk, photograph and find inspiration in the outdoors, I collect natural materials to incorporate into my prints. By adding natural stencils, I am emphasizing the textures and essence of place,” said Paul.
Renn graduated from Kutztown Univeristy and enjoyed a 31-year career as an art teacher with the Milton and Shikellamy School Districts, retiring from the Shikellamy district in 2009.
Renn takes many close-up nature photographs of farms, gardens, roadsides and forests in Central Pennsylvania. She uses these photographs as note cards to write a term paper. She combines many images to create new and often complex compositions. Her primary subjects are plants and animals and the occasional manmade objects that are in their surroundings. Using watercolors she conveys the unassuming elegant lines, shapes, textures, patterns and minute details that surround her.
“Hopefully my work will encourage the observer to appreciate the sheer elegance that surrounds us all on a daily basis, and begin to look closely at what they have assumed was ordinary and mundane,” said Renn.
Artists and organizations are encouraged to apply to exhibit items of artistic, cultural and intellectual interest in the library’s gallery and/or display cases. For more information, visit unioncountylibraries.org/displays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.