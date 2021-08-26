LEWISBURG — With COVID-19 vaccine boosters a seeming inevitability, a physician and local health care providers offered answers to questions about the additional protection many people could seek.
Dr. Rutul Dalal, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in North Central Pa. (UPMC) medical director (infectious diseases), covered some likely scenarios as talk of a “new surge” gains ground. UPMC presence in the Lewisburg area includes primary and specialty care faciltiies.
• Are boosters planned for all the brands of vaccines?
“The FDA and CDC authorized and recommended an additional vaccine dose for people with weakened immune systems. Someone may be immunocompromised if they have certain types of cancers, had an organ transplant, or are taking medications that suppress the immune system. Studies have shown that a third dose of the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna can help better protect these patients from COVID-19.
“So far, the three vaccines available in the U.S. are doing an incredible job of protecting people with healthy immune systems. Eventually, everyone who has been vaccinated against COVID-19 will likely need further doses. This is because the impact on our immune system might wane over time. Another reason additional doses might be needed is in response to the virus changing.”
• If a person had one brand of vaccine could they be “boosted” by another brand?
“For people who received either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine series, a third dose of the same mRNA vaccine should be used. A person should not receive more than three mRNA vaccine doses. If the mRNA vaccine product given for the first two doses is not available or is unknown, either mRNA COVID-19 vaccine product may be administered.
• Does the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine present any special situations?
“The third dose of the mRNA vaccines is identical to one of the original two-shot dosages. Currently, there is not enough data to determine if an additional dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is needed.”
• It’s been more than six months for the first group of people vaccinated to be due for a boost. Based on what the industry has learned, locally and globally, are systems in place to get things going again?
“UPMC is already offering third doses to immunocompromised individuals who are eligible under the guidance of the FDA and CDC. UPMC also stands ready to expand our clinics as the need arises to address demands in the communities we serve.
• Where do we stand with the “vaccine hesitant” population?
“The (recent) news on the full approval of Pfizer will hopefully help encourage those who may have been hesitant and waiting to see more data on the vaccines. The three available vaccines in the U.S. are all safe, effective, and incredible tools in keeping us safe. Hundreds of millions of doses have been administered with minimal incidence of serious side-effects.”
Dalal expected the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines to receive approval, and children of all different age groups will be eventually have vaccine available. He commended the rapid pace of approval but said it has not been “rushed,” noting the vaccines were some of the most-studied products in modern medicine.
Dalal added that the recent uptick of cases in UPMC hospitals is primarily among people who have not been vaccinated. Seeing people in intensive care while viable vaccines were available was “disheartening.” People who choose not to be vaccinated were aksked to wear facial covering, wash hands frequently and get tested if feeling ill.
Meantime, Evangelical Community Hospital recently began scheduling third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised with the second dose being a minimum of 28 days ago. It is being done in accordance with current FDA and CDC recommendations.
Appointments may be made by calling 570-522-4530 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday or by filling out a request for vaccine form at www.evanhospital.com. Third dose criteria and other information is also shared at that web location.
An Evangelical news release noted the hospital has not been provided guidance or direction for third dose boosters for the general public from the state and/or federal level. Once direction is received, the hospital planned to do its part to deliver boosters within CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) guidelines.
Evangelical also acknowledged FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine as the next step in demonstrating its efficacy. It was hoped that the additional validation would spur wider use of what they called the best defense to stop the spread of COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.