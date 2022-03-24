Glacier Pools walk April 2

HUGHESVILLE — The Merrill Linn Conservancy will hold a guided nature walk at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at Glacier Pools Perserve, 757 Pine Tree Road, Hughesville.
The 273-acre Glacier Pools site is protected through a conservation easement with the conservancy.
Vernal pools, like those found at Glacier Pools, are a type of wetland habitat where some of Pennsylvania’s most interesting amphibians can be found. This walk will be led by Bucknell University biology professor Mizuki Takahashi, geology professor Jeff Trop, and property owner Michael Gross.
Participants in this guided nature walk will learn about the vernal pool amphibians that make the site so unique, as well as the geology and glacial history that have created this special habitat. Attendees should also have an opportunity to observe eggs laid by amphibians in the pools.
The walk will be approximately 1.5 miles in length and include some gentle elevation change.
Those attending should wear waterproof footwear and bring water and snacks, if desired.
For more information, call 570-524-8666 or email info@linnconservancy.org.
