LEWISBURG — Nicole Peterson, Food Security coordinator for the Union-Snyder Community Action Agency will present "What is food insecurity: How will we reach sustainable food security in this region?" during a League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area Educational Forum to be held from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, via Zoom.
Optional breakout room discussions will be held after the formal presentation. The meeting is open to members and the general public.
All participants must register in advance. Instructions and unique links will be sent to those who register in advance.
To initiate registration, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYqdeitrTMrEtfFG0ofDKltHnNUjauiMJ-W.
The registration deadline is Sunday, Feb. 14.
An internet connection and a computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone with a camera and microphone are needed to successfully log onto the presentation.
