Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.