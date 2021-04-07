WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A Union County bridge will see extensive rehab in the months ahead.
Starting Monday, April 19, the Walbash Road bridge over Rapid Run in West Buffalo Township will be periodically closed for site preparation and utility work according to the Union County Planning Department. The span, also known as “County Bridge 19,” will face extensive closure starting Tuesday, June 15 for deck replacement and other improvements.
Motorists were advised in advance to follow the posted detour and to remain patient while the roadway infrastructure is upgraded. The existing 50-foot long single span steel bridge was originally built in 1935 and was reconditioned in 1958 but now requires significant upgrades.
Union County commissioners used financial assistance from the Federal Highway Administration and PennDOT to cover 95% of the replacement costs. A five percent local share will be paid using funds restricted for use on county-owned bridges. The project was part of a larger multi-million dollar capital program to replace and rehabilitate eight county bridges over the next three years.
Union County owns a total of 26 bridges on local roadways.
