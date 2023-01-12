Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• Bruce Zigarski, 46, of Coal Township, nine to 23 months in county jail, one-year probation, $100 fine plus costs, $270.50 restitution to Stephen Chamberlain for possessing an instrument of crime; concurrent sentences of one-year probation, $100 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct; one-year probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance; one-year probation, $100 fine plus costs for a second count of possessing a controlled substance; six to 23 months in county jail, one-year probation, $100 fine plus costs for criminal trespass; one-year probation, fines, fees and costs for loitering and prowling at night.
• Janelle Beaver, 32, of Northumberland, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for defiant trespass; concurrent sentence of 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for theft by unlawful taking.
• Amber Lutz, 24, of Myerstown, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Arlene McCallum, 56, of Milton, six months probation with restrictive conditions including 30 days on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Lawrence Thompson-Aiken, 26, of Brooklyn, New York, one to three years in state prison, fines, fees and costs for DUI.
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton DUI
MILTON — Reinaldo Andujar-Batista, 47, of Hepburn Street, Milton, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), maximum speed limits and driving on right half of roadway.
The charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 2:04 a.m. Sept. 25 at Broadway and Prospect Avenue, Milton.
Police said Andujar-Batista exhibited signs of impairment and was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .238%.
DUI
MILTON — Patrick Packer, 35, of Johnson Mill Road, Lewisburg, has been charged with driving under the influence (five counts) and vehicle entering or crossing roadway as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 2:54 a.m. Oct. 8 in the Milton municipal parking lot, Bound Avenue, Milton.
The charges were filed after Officer Travis Sotelmyer said he was on patrol and nearly struck by a vehicle operated by Packer as it backed out of a parking area. He allegedly exhibited signs of impairment, was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of .132%, and had his blood test positive for THC.
DUI
MILTON — A Mifflinburg woman has been charged with driving under the influence and related counts as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 2:04 a.m. Oct. 1 at Marlin’s Sub Shop, 129 S. Front St., Milton.
Samantha Irvin, 22, of Green Street, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), maximum speed limits and driving on right side of roadway.
Police said Irvin exhibited signs of impairment and was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .087%.
DUI
MILTON — Jamie Thompson, 37, of Pine Street, Milton, has been charged with driving under the influence and driving vehicle at safe speed as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 12:43 a.m. Dec. 3 along Arch Street, Milton.
During a traffic stop, police said Thompson exhibited signs of impairment. She refused blood chemical testing.
Possession
MILTON — Drug possession charges have been filed against a 31-year-old Coal Township woman as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 1:07 a.m. Dec. 6 at Center and Poplar streets, Milton.
Britnie Austin, of Hemlock Street, has been charged with possession (two counts), stop and yield signs and turning movements and required signals. During a traffic stop, she was allegedly found in possession of marijuana and suspected paraphernalia.
Theft
POINT TOWNSHIP — Mary Agosta, 54, of Ridge Road, Northumberland, has been charged with theft as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 12:21 p.m. Nov. 21 along Oak Park Drive, Northumberland.
The charges were filed after police said Agosta was captured on video taking three package from the front porch of a home.
Burglary
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Chad Cook, 32, of Stull Road, McClure, has been charged with burglary, theft and receiving stolen property as the result of an incident which occurred at noon Jan. 2 at 259 Red Hill Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
The charges were filed after troopers said Cook entered a garage and took a wrench set valued at $900, an impact wrench valued at $250, a battery valued at $215, a battery valued at $70, a battery valued at $60, a drill valued at $250 and a power ratchet valued at $250. Upon questioning, troopers said Cook claimed he took the items as he was told they belonged to his friend.
Watsontown Police Terroristic threats
WATSONTOWN — Gretchen Star, 41, of Watsontown, has been charged with terroristic threats and harassment as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 4 p.m. Jan. 3 in the 100 block of East Ninth Street, Watsontown.
Police said Star made threats of violence and threatened to burn down a home.
Harassment
WATSONTOWN — Bryan Bentzoni, 46, of Stroudsburg, has been charged with harassment as the result of an incident which occurred at 2 a.m. Jan. 1 along South Main Street, Watsontown.
Police said Bentzoni made threats against an individual.
State Police at Milton Two-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 1:15 p.m. Jan. 9 along Broad Street, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2014 Ford Mustang driven by Abriana Conrad, 27, of White Deer, struck a 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Jean Dershem-Ward, 53, of New Columbia, as the Mustang struck the rear of the Cherokee, as it was stopped while attempting to make a left-hand turn. Conrad was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Hit and run
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Christopher Johnson, 50, of Watsontown, allegedly fled the scene after troopers said a 1997 Ford F150 he was driving struck an embankment and road sign.
The incident occurred at 8:42 p.m. Jan. 8 along Crossroads Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
Possession with intent to deliver
LEWISBURG — Scotch Hanning, 43, of Selinsgrove, was charged after troopers said he was found with a large amount of heroin and methamphetamine during a traffic stop.
The stop was conducted at 4:07 p.m. Jan. 3 along North Derr Drive, Lewisburg.
Criminal mischief
TURBOTVILLE — Gail Burke, 32, of Turbotville, reported someone egging her home.
The incident occurred between 6 p.m. Jan. 8 and 10 a.m. Jan. 9 at 177 Main St., Turbotville.
State Police at Selinsgrove Criminal mischief
PERRY TOWNSHIP — Brian Selvey, 55, of Mifflinburg, was charged after allegedly causing $335.39 worth of damage to clothing owned by Michelle Selvey, 53, of Mount Pleasant Mills.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 11:51 a.m. Jan. 7 at 9436 Route 35, Perry Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Lamar Fatal crash
BEECH CREEK TOWNSHIP — A 28-year-old Blanchard man was killed in a crash which occurred at 2:08 a.m. Jan. 8 along Railroad Street, west of Bridge Lane, Beech Creek Township, Clinton County.
Troopers said Levi Confer was killed after losing control of a 2004 Saturn Ion, which went off the roadway, struck a tree, went airborne, and struck another tree.
