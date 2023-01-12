Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings

• Bruce Zigarski, 46, of Coal Township, nine to 23 months in county jail, one-year probation, $100 fine plus costs, $270.50 restitution to Stephen Chamberlain for possessing an instrument of crime; concurrent sentences of one-year probation, $100 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct; one-year probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance; one-year probation, $100 fine plus costs for a second count of possessing a controlled substance; six to 23 months in county jail, one-year probation, $100 fine plus costs for criminal trespass; one-year probation, fines, fees and costs for loitering and prowling at night.

