District Judge Jeff Rowe, Lewisburg
Possession
LEWISBURG — Charges of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia have been filed against Devin Santillo, 22, of Market Street, Lewisburg.
The charges were filed after police noticed a vehicle at Wolfe Field, 304 Hufnagle Blvd., Lewisburg. Santillo, who was in the vehicle, was allegedly found in possession of a marijuana grinder with a leafy substance, a plastic bag containing a marijuana-like substance, three lighters and a pack of rolling papers. He was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant out of Baver County.
State Police at Milton
Two-vehicle crash
UNION TOWNSHIP — Three people sustained suspected minor injuries in a crash which occurred at 2:28 p.m. July 6 along Route 147, south of Seven Kitchens Road, Union Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2020 Honda Pilot driven by John Durizch, 44, of Burlington, N.C., attempted to merge lanes and struck a 2013 Toyota Corolla driven by by Alyssa Edison, 20, of Milton.
A 9-year-old passenger in Durizch's vehicle sustained suspected minor injuries, as did Edison and a passenger in her car, Miranda Hess, 19, of New Columbia.
Troopers cited Durizch with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Two-vehicle crash
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Shane Darby, 43, of Lewisburg, sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 8:58 a.m. July 8 along Old Route 15, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said Darby was driving a 2013 Ford F150 north on Old Route 15 when it attempted to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone, and struck a southbound 2021 Ford Explorer driven by Logan Beers, 35, of New Columbia, who was uninjured.
Darby was cited with limitations on overtaking on the left.
Two-vehicle crash
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported from a crash which occurred at 5:21 p.m. June 23 at Liberty Valley and Klondike roads, Liberty Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2017 Ford Escape driven by Gary Michael, 68, of Danville, struck a 2016 Nissan Altima driven by Steven Long, 46, of Milton, as the Altima was stopped along the roadway to turn onto Klondike Road. Michael was cited with following too closely.
One-vehicle crash
WEST HEMLOCK TOWNSHIP — A 22-year-old Danville man sustained a possible injury after falling asleep while traveling along Interstate 80 westbound in West Hemlock Township, Montour County.
Troopers said Dade Ballard fell asleep while driving a 2008 Ford Econoline, causing the the vehicle to travel off the roadway and flip onto its side.
The crash occurred at 7 a.m. July 8. Ballard was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
One-vehicle crash
COOPER TOWNSHIP — Jessie Shultz, 28, of Nescopeck, sustained injuries of unknown severity in a crash which occurred at 6:56 p.m. July 7 along Montour Boulevard, Cooper Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2015 Ford Explorer driven by Shultz went off the roadway and struck a guide rail.
One-vehicle crash
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 11:02 p.m. July 6 along Interstate 80 westbound, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said Noah Cancro, 24, of Danville, was driving a 2022 Subaru XV Crosstrek when he became distracted by an oncoming tractor trailer on a ramp. The Subaru then went off the roadway and struck a guiderail before overturning multiple times.
One-vehicle crash
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A mechanical failure has been noted as causing a crash which occurred at 5:51 p.m. July 5 along Interstate 80 eastbound, at mile marker 215, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2019 Lexus driven by Madeline Boutelle, 29, of Los Angeles, Calif., had a mechanical failure in the left-front wheel, causing the vehicle to travel off the roadway.
Criminal mischief
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Don E. Bower Inc., of Berwick, reported $50 worth of damage being done to a trailer.
The incident occurred between 3 p.m. July 6 and 7 a.m. July 7 at 1299 Enterprise Blvd., Gregg Township, Union County.
State police at Selinsgrove
DUI
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported charging Ricky Buss, 59, of Winfield, with driving under the influence following a crash which occurred at 6:07 p.m. May 6 at Smalsh Barrick and Tame Deer Drive, Jackson Township, Snyder County.
Two-vehicle crash
SHAMOKIN DAM — A 29-year-old Hughesville man sustained a possible injury in a crash which occurred at 2:12 p.m. July 6 at North Susquehanna Trail and 11th Avenue, Shamokin Dam.
Troopers said a 2005 Honda Civic driven by James Wohlschlegel, 25, of Lewisburg, traveled through a red light and struck a 1990 Volvo driven by Seth Bitner, 29, of Hughesville.
Wohlschlegel, who was not injured, we cited with traffic-control signals. Bitner sustained a possible injury.
State Police at Lamar
One-vehicle crash
GREENE TOWNSHIP — A 51-year-old Watsontown man sustained suspected serious injuries in a crash which occurred at 11:38 p.m. July 4 at the intersection of Rockey and North Hopple roads, Greene Township, Clinton County.
Troopers said a 2007 Saturn Ion driven by Christopher Johnson failed to negotiate a curve, went off the roadway and struck a tree. Johnson, who was not belted, sustained suspected serious injuries. Charges are pending the outcome of an investigation.
Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement
Liquor law violation
MILTON — Lisa's Milltown Deli, Broadway, Milton, was cited for alleged violations which occurred April 1-5, 7, 7, 10-12, 16 and 18-20.
Troopers said the business sold alcoholic beverages without authority in that its "license expired and/or was held in safekeeping or or (its) temporary operating authority expired."
Union County
Deed transfers
• Cobyn R. Cressinger, Amy E. Long, to Dylan J. Lesher, Lindsey F. Stopper, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Jason W. Hoover by Attorney, Gaylord Hoover Attorney, Kaye Hoover Attorney, Nicole L. Hoover by Attorney, to Peter J. Herman, Michelle L. Herman, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Deborah Yagel Abbamonte, Thomas G. Abbamonte, Gary W. Yagel, Scott L. Yagel, Lynne Darby Yagel, Scott L. Yagel Revocable Trust Agreement,Douglas B. Yagel, Debbie L. Yagel, Priscilla H. Yagel, to Scott L. Yagel Revocable Trust Agreement, Douglas B. Yagel, Priscilla H. Yagel, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Gary W. Yagel, Sandra Jones Yagel, Deborah Yagel Abbamonte, Thomas G. Abbamonte, Scott L. Yagel, Lynne Darby Yagel, Scott L. Yagel Revocable Trust Agreement, Douglas B. Yagel, Debbie L. Yagel, Priscilla H. Yagel, Scott L. Yagel Trust, to Priscilla H. Yagel, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Deborah Yagel Abbamonte, Thomas G. Abbamonte, Gary W. Yagel, Sandra Jones Yagel, Scott L. Yagel, Lynne Darby Yagel, Scott L. Yagel Revocable Trust Agreement, Scott L. Yagel Trust, Douglas B. Yagel, Debbie L. Yagel, Priscilla H. Yagel, to Gary W. Yagel, Deborah Yagel Abbamonte, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Deborah Yagel Abbamonte, Thomas G. Abbamonte, Gary W. Yagel, Sandra Jones Yagel, to Ronald W. Krous, Ronald W. Krous II, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Douglas C. Abram, Kathleen E. Abram, to Mark B. Yoder, Kendra A. Yoder, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• John E. Nagel, Nancy J. Nagel, to Jeffrey A. Spots, Debra A. Spotts, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Joshua D. Miller, Christina L. Miller, Christina L. Trevett, to Kirsta M. Reisinger, Christopher S. Klips, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Allen M. Keister, Melissa L. Keister, to Jordan Fry, Penelope Fry, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Gerald M. Enterline, to Nathan Long, property in White Deer Township, $10,000.
• David W. Swartzlander, Marjorie A. Swartzlander, to PPL Electric Utilities Corp., right of way, Union Township.
• Cynthia A. Cullison Executrix, Doris W. Cullison Estate, to JRW1931 L.L.C., property in Mifflinburg, $203,000.
• Larry S. Hackenburg, Patti J. Hackenburg, Susan Z. Zimmerman, Susan A. Zimmerman, Richard H. Zimmerman, to Zeke E. Ranck, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Jewel B. Ulrich, to Jewel B. Ulrich, Harold E. Ulrich, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Bo Perles, Kaylee Yocum, to Dylan Wagner, Jenna Wagner, property in Hartleton, $1.
• 17890 Russell Road L.L.C., Seventeen Thousand Eight Hundred Ninety Russell Road L.L.C., to Gregg Township Municipal Authority, property in Gregg Township, $1.
• Dahle and Shirley Bingaman Irrevocable Residential and Income Trust, Victoria E. Irwin Trustee, Dahle D. Bingaman by Attorney, Victoria E. Irwin Attorney, Shirley A. Bingaman by Attorney, to John C. Mellinger, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Adam C. Hans, Carissa J. Hans, to Alan Shelley, Roberta Shelley, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Susquehanna Conference of the Methodist Church, United Methodist Church, to Buffalo Crossroads Community Church, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Donna Hommel Executrix, Lake L. Hartman Estate, to Shawn Moyer, Stacey Moyer, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Anthony M. Kovaleski II, Faith A. Kovaleski, to Carlos Ross, Gabriela Ross, property in East Buffalo Township, $245,000.
• Michael L. Ayers, Jennifer E. Ayers, to Michael Prender Oconner, Emily Christine Oconner, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Kathi A. Arbogast, John W. Arbogast III, Robin R. Clark Arbogast, Joanne Arbogast Scheller, Fred F. Scheller, to Joshua D. Grozier, Danielle R. Grozier, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
