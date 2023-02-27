ALLENWOOD — Two garages were leveled in a fast-moving blaze which swept through a Gregg Township, Union County, property early Monday afternoon.
Warrior Run Area Fire Department Chief Doug Funk said firefighters were called at noon to the property owned by Daniel Masser, at 267 Masser Road, after receiving reports of a garage fire.
"When I arrived on scene, the initial garage had already collapsed," Funk recounted. "The second garage, to the rear, was already fully involved... There was fire visible to the rear of the wood shop, and the siding on the house was beginning to melt."
Funk described the initial garage which was destroyed as being a 24-by-30-foot two-car garage.
"About 8-feet behind that structure was a 22-by-40 (foot) garage, that was also destroyed," he explained. "About 8 feet to the west was a two-story wood shop. The house was to the northeast."
In addition to the two garages being destroyed, Funk said a 2016 Toyota Tundra and a 2017 Toyota 4-Runner were also burned in the fire, along with various pieces of equipment.
The property owners are insured.
"Our focus was on the house, with the wood shop as well," Funk said. "There was a lot of opportunity there to save a lot, so we focused on those, primarily.
"We did manage to limit the damage in the shop," he continued. "We were able to prevent any fire from getting into the house... There was no interior damage to the house."
The fire was under control in about 30 minutes, with firefighters remaining on scene for several hours, dousing hot spots and making sure the property was safe.
There were no injuries. A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal is investigating the blaze.
Funk said firefighters were challenged by the location of the property.
"It's a small, back road," he explained. "You have to find a place to get the fire apparatus in so they can function, and leave a place for a (water) tanker shuttle... The biggest challenge was the space, to shuttle the water in, and the distance to haul water from."
Masser Road is located just off of Route 44, which was temporarily shut down as firefighters worked on scene. Water was being hauled to the scene from a fire hydrant several miles away, at the intersection of Routes 15 and 44.
Funk offered thanks to the first responders who were called to the fire.
"We had a great response, including our mutual aid companies," he said. "Things went every well, once we got on scene. The departments worked great together."
In addition to the Warrior Run area, firefighters from White Deer Township, Milton, Lewisburg, Montgomery, Clinton Township and Washington Township responded.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.