MILTON — Thefts of funds and property valued at over $200,000 were taken from a 71-year-old Milton woman, police reported.
State Police at Milton reported the thefts occurred March 31 at 1880 Golf Course Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County. The property belonged to Connie Sholly, police noted.
Among the items stolen: 271 Vanilla Visa prepaid cards valued at $137,112.95; 10 eBay prepaid cards valued at $249.50; two cameras valued at 42,314.96; and $6,702.35 in wired funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.