WILLIAMSPORT — Following a national search, Pennsylvania College of Technology has chosen Michael J. Reed to lead the institution as its eighth president, effective July 1.
The Penn College Board of Directors approved the choice of Reed, the college’s vice president for academic affairs and provost, after a search process led by Storbeck Search, of Media. He will succeed longtime President Davie Jane Gilmour, who has announced that she will retire on June 30.
A native of Glenshaw, a Pittsburgh suburb, Reed is one of 10 siblings and a first-generation college student. He was selected from a group of three finalists for the position who met with students, faculty and staff in December.
Reed has experience in higher education and secondary education. Before being named vice president for academic affairs and provost – the chief academic officer for Penn College, responsible for overseeing the delivery of 100-plus academic programs and leading more than 600 employees in the college’s Academic Affairs Division – he served as vice president for academic operations and associate provost; dean of the former School of Sciences, Humanities & Visual Communications; and assistant dean of liberal arts and sciences.
Previously, he served as head principal at Williamsport Area High School and as principal at the SciTech Campus of Harrisburg High School, which offers an honors-level college preparatory experience to a select group of highly motivated students. He also was principal of the former William Penn Alternative School, which served high-risk students in the Harrisburg area.
Prior to that, he was a school counselor in the Upper Dauphin Area School District and a teacher and counselor for Abraxas Youth & Family Services, Marienville.
Reed holds a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership from Drexel University, a Master of Education in Counseling and Education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education from Clarion University of Pennsylvania.
He also earned a Post-Master Certificate in School Administration from Penn State, and he completed a nine-month Executive Leadership Series training offered by the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce.
