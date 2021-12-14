MILTON — Two performances of “Love was Born a King,” the Christmas offering of the Milton Community Choir, were recently hosted by St. Paul’s United Church of Christ.
The Rev. Tim Hogan-Palazzo of St. Paul’s United Church Christ noted that Russell Wynn Jr., St. Paul’s minister of music, founded the choir. After choir activities were restarted this year, Hogan-Pallazo said Wynn discovered he had pancreatic cancer and has since had surgery.
Sharon Styer, one of three directors, said the group was glad to be back singing again. Weekly rehearsals, about 90 minutes each, began in October and concluded with a dress rehearsal this week.
“We’re having a great time,” she noted. “They sound wonderful.”
The program combined choral arrangements with Christmas season narration. Soloists included Styer, Christi Straight, Daniel Brown, Camden Choplick and Naomi Dries (co-director). Narrators included Donnie Mapes, Doug Rapson, Lisa Machesic, Tina Fetzer, Doug Rapson and Cindy Coup.
Other vocalists included Bill Bernard, Diane Bower, Judy Brown, Daniel Brown, Mackenzie Dries, Pam Dunmeyer, Merle Kay Englehart, Ariona Fetzer, Michael Haven, Tim Hogan-Palazzo, Joyce Huff, Kay Korpics, Bonnie Lloyd, Norma Muffey, Rhonda Newton, Sue Overdorf, Shelly Peterson, Ely Reitz, Seth Rohrbach, Marcia Sherman, Shelly Sholley, Amy Snider, Bob Snyder, Cindy Snyder, Frances Spiller, Shristi Straight, Kevin Styer (co-director), Jerry Wilver and Harriet Zeyn.
Purple accessories to choir dress were worn by the group in honor of Wynn, who attended the performance.
