WATSONTOWN — A fire which was sparked in a Delaware Township, Northumberland County, wood shop was brought under control in about 15 minutes, according to Warrior Run Area Fire Department Chief Doug Funk.
According to Funk, firefighters were called at around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday to a reported building fire at a property owned by Dennis Oakes, at 590 Oakes Lane.
"When I got on scene, there was heavy smoke showing from the eaves, all around the building," Funk said.
He described the structure as being a wood shop with two apartments above it, and a basement below.
"With that much (smoke) showing in the middle of the day, I went right away to a second alarm," Funk said. "When we got inside, we found the fire in the wood shop area."
He said the fire was knocked down in about 15 minutes, with the building needing extensive overhaul and ventilation. Responders were on scene for about two hours.
"We were able to stop the fire from getting into those (apartments)," Funk said, adding that they sustained minor smoke damage.
He said Oakes and the individuals who lived in the apartments are insured.
Oakes Lane is located off of Route 44, with Funk noting the fire scene was located about 300 feet back a drive.
"That did not create any issues," he said, of the fire location. "We laid (hose line) in from the road, up the driveway. We had plenty of water on scene arriving. There really was no major complications."
A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal was on scene late Tuesday investigating the cause.
In addition to the Warrior Run area, firefighters from Milton, Turbot Township, Lewisburg, Muncy, Montgomery and EMS personnel from Clinton Township responded to the scene.
It was a busy afternoon for area responders. At around 3 p.m., the Milton Fire Department was called to an automatic fire alarm at Hinkle's Toy Barn, located at the corner of Broadway and Arch streets.
Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr said the alarm was triggered by dust which was stirred up by cleaning taking place in the building's basement.
Broadway was briefly shut down, between Elm and Front streets, as responders worked on the scene of the fire alarm.
