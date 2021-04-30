“I wasn’t last.”
Those words, put out by Jimmie Johnson on his social media channels following qualifying for his debut IndyCar race at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama perfectly sum up his expectations for his inauguration into IndyCar competition.
Johnson finished in 19th position, three laps down, in his debut two weeks ago. The race was highlighted by Johnson somehow avoiding an opening lap melee which occurred directly in front of him, spawned by a two-time IndyCar champion.
Although he did spin on his own in the event, Johnson largely avoided problems and turned in a solid performance in his first race in that type of car.
Last weekend in St. Petersburg, he qualified second-to-last and unsurprisingly struggled to keep pace throughout the race, spinning out twice and finishing in the same position he started.
Realizing he has never driven an IndyCar competitively before, he’s had extremely limited testing in IndyCars, and he’s never competed at most of the tracks the series races on, Johnson has approached his rookie season — in which he’ll contest only the road and street races — with realistic expectations.
Johnson has clearly stated he doesn’t expect to be running up front until the last couple of races of the season, once he gets more laps under his belt.
He may have been expecting to qualify last for his debut race, and he may have been surprised that he wasn’t the slowest. He even stayed out of trouble in the race, something Josef Newgarden wasn’t as good at when he took out multiple cars in his rare opening-lap miscue.
Unfortunately, fans and even some in the national motorsports media apparently had higher expectations for Johnson than he had for himself. He immediately faced a backlash by many who expected him to run up front and couldn’t understand why he’d settle for being a back-of-the-pack driver.
Johnson is taking a realistic, and methodical, approach to his IndyCar debut. He knows it will take time to get up to speed, particularly with his on-track time being so limited.
All along while venturing into IndyCar competition, I believe Johnson had an overall goal in mind. Recently, he admitted that should he reach certain benchmarks this season — which he did not elaborate on — he may be open to competing in the 2022 Indy 500.
While Johnson has previously maintained he would only run the road and street-course races, I believe this season is all about “testing the waters.” Johnson wanted to get comfortable driving an IndyCar before committing to racing in the biggest — and most dangerous — race.
I, for one, hope Johnson continues to improve this season to the point he feels he’ll be competitive enough to enter the 2022 Indy 500. Do I think he can win the race next year? Not a chance, but it would be good to see a multi-time NASCAR champion compete at Indy.
And if he doesn’t reach his self-imposed benchmarks, Johnson is smart enough to not even attempt to race at Indy.
I can’t believe fans seriously expected Johnson to be competitive right off the bat. The opening to the season is all about him getting comfortable in an IndyCar.
I do expect he will run stronger in the next IndyCar race he enters, May 15 on the road course at Indianapolis. A primarily flat, wide track, the Indy road course is where Johnson first tested an IndyCar so at least he’s familiar with the course.
Unfortunately for Johnson, he is entering IndyCar at a time when the field may be the most competitive in 30 to 40 years. Nine former Indy 500 winners are entered in the 2021 version of the race, to be contested May 30.
In addition to those well-established veterans, the IndyCar field features a slew of young drivers ready to break through and become superstars, including Colton Herta, Pato O’Ward, Alex Palou and Felix Rosenqvist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.