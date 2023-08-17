Billtown Brass to wrap up concert series

The Billtown Brass is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Central Oak Heights.

WEST MILTON — The music will be reverberating this weekend throughout a structure that was constructed more than 100 years ago, and continues to impress musicians with its acoustics. 

The Billtown Brass, of Williamsport, will wrap up the summer Central Oak Heights (COH) concert series with a performance at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the tabernacle at COH, 75 Heritage Road, West Milton.

