Billtown Brass to wrap up concert series

WEST MILTON — The music will be reverberating this weekend throughout a structure that was constructed more than 100 years ago, and continues to impress musicians with its acoustics.
The Billtown Brass, of Williamsport, will wrap up the summer Central Oak Heights (COH) concert series with a performance at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the tabernacle at COH, 75 Heritage Road, West Milton.
Anne Lawrence, who coordinates the summer series, said the open-air wooden tabernacle was built in 1909.
"It is acoustically excellent," Lawrence said, of the tabernacle. "Instrumentalists particularly love to come to COH, to the tabernacle, because of the acoustics.
"If you think about when it was built, in the early 1900s, they did not have all the acoustical engineering and design available at that time," she continued. "The key to it is it's a wooden structure... Wood is very alive, acoustically. For those designers so long ago to do this, it's just amazing."
She said the tabernacle was designed by a group of individuals, primarily from the Williamsport area.
According to Lawrence, COH was founded in 1909, and currently features 67 cottages on the complex. Some are owned by the individuals who stay in them throughout the summer, while others are available for rent.
Lawrence took over leadership of the summer concert series in 2008. In spite of some weather-related challenges, she said the series has been a success this year.
"We started the summer with the Buffalo Valley Singers," she said. "We had the Milton Community Band, the Sunbury City Band, Uptown Music Collective, that is out of Williamsport."
The series focuses on performances by community-based groups.
"They have been a great draw, from the public," Lawrence said. "The participants in the group love to come to COH."
While the concerts are free to attend, donations are accepted.
"It's been a great summer of outreach into the community; that's why we accept donations," Lawrence explained. "This summer, Central Oak Heights has been really busy helping the community at large."
Among its outreach efforts, COH donates to the Donald Heiter Community Center in Lewisburg, sponsors a Circle of Music program at the Lewisburg Children's Museum, and had members make blankets, which will be distributed to the needy this fall.
"To end the summer, there is a large group of volunteers from COH who will be helping at the LLWS," Lawrence said. "The volunteers are going to be manning a refreshment stand, a concession stand... The World Series always needs volunteers."
Lawrence said she and her husband are looking forward to volunteering at the series.
"We know we are going to meet a lot of good people," she said. "We feel that's an important component of life, to serve others."
That's also part of the COH mission statement.
"Part of our mission is to go into the community," Lawrence said. "(COH) is not to be a, quote on quote, vacation spot, even though it is very relaxing. Part of our mission statement is, we are called to serve the community, serve the disadvantaged.
"That is who we are," she added. "We need to be in the community. We are not to be an isolated, small community on the hilltop. We are to be out there, doing things."
