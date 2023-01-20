State Police at Milton Harassment
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — Jorddin Rodgers, 23, of Danville, was charged after allegedly assaulting Angela Trout, 46, of Danville.
The incident occurred at 9:13 a.m. Jan. 17 at 50 Kirkbride Drive, Mahoning Township, Montour County.
State Police at Selinsgrove DUI crash
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Jesse Wilt, 38, of Middleburg, was charged with driving under the influence after troopers said he was involved in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 6:21 p.m. Dec. 10 at 8884 Route 522, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Dylan Hoover, 30, and Steve Ebright, 60, both of Middleburg, were listed by troopers as victims in the incident.
Two-vehicle crash
CENTER TOWNSHIP — A 24-year-old Middleburg man sustained a suspected serious injury in a crash which occurred at 8:11 a.m. Jan. 12 along Route 104, Center Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2022 Dodge Ram driven by Andrew Loss, 35, of Middleburg, rear ended a Jamis driven by Nelson Horning, 24. Horning, who was not wearing a helmet, was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for treatment of suspected serious injuries.
Loss was charged by troopers with overtaking vehicle on left.
Burglary
PENN TOWNSHIP — Selinsgrove State School reported that multiple people broke into a storage building, and left with several items.
Items reported as stolen include a case of MREs valued at $200, a fire extinguisher valued at $60, a medical screen valued at $50 and a cot valued at $200.
The theft was reported at 8 p.m. Jan. 11 at 1000 Route 522, Penn Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville One-vehicle crash
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Shawna Messinger, 50, of Montgomery, escaped injury in a crash which occurred at 9:04 p.m. Jan. 9 along Brouse Road, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2012 Ford Focus driven by Messinger became stuck after striking a retaining law. Driving under the influence charges are pending the results of an investigation.
Harassment
JORDAN TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a reported altercation involving an 8-year-old Turbotville girl.
The incident occurred Nov. 25 along Boyer Lane, Jordan Township, Lycoming County.
Terroristic threats
LOYALSCOK TOWNSHIP — Dejuan Rivera, 18, of Williamsport, was charged after troopers said he threatened two Wiliamsport girls, ages 14 and 15.
The incident occurred between 5:07 and 5:20 p.m. Dec. 16 at Loyalsock High School, 1801, Loyalsock Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Rivera was jailed in lieu of $15,000 straight bail.
Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Jonathon Gadra, 32, of South Williamsport, reported the theft of $500 from a 2012 Hyundai Elantra.
The theft was reported to have occurred between 11 p.m. Jan. 6 and 4:30 a.m. Jan. 7 at 2021 E. Third St., Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Philip Aiken, 42, of Muncy, was charged after troopers said he failed to complete a home improvement project he was paid $700 to complete for an 80-year-old Montoursville woman.
The incident was reported at 1:36 p.m. Jan. 12 at Konkle and Warrensville roads, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Theft
MONTGOMERY — A 65-year-old Montgomery man reported someone racking up $885 in charges by using his debit card.
The incident occurred between 7 a.m. Dec. 20 and 3 p.m. Dec. 28 along Wagner Avenue, Montgomery.
Theft
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — A 64-year-old Montgomery man reported an unauthorized $91.57 transaction being made on his credit card.
The incident was reported at 8 a.m. Dec. 21 along Route 15, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
