WATSONTOWN — Nearly 40 children are ready to hit the stage as a Watsontown-area church will present "The Promise of Christmas."
The children's musical will be staged at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, and during the 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, service at Revival Tabernacle, 960 Susquehanna Trail, Watsontown.
Jilline Bond, the show's director, said children ages 4 through 12 have been rehearsing for the musical one to two times per week since October.
"A lot of the children will be singing a solo for the first time," she said. "Every child that wants the opportunity to have a part, I give them a part."
One of the youngest soloists is just 4 years old.
"That's pretty young to have a solo part in a musical, and also a little speaking part," Bond said.
She enjoys watching children develop their confidence throughout the rehearsals.
"Seeing children develop talents is so positive, not only for the kingdom of God, but for our community," Bond said. "What it does for their self confidence is very powerful."
She said the musical is based around the premise that God always keeps his promises.
"When choosing the musical this year, it was such a needed theme during this time that we're going through, in current days with the (COVID-19) pandemic," Bond said.
Prior to each rehearsal, Bond prays with the children and talks with them about the meaning of the script.
She noted one song is titled "Luke 2:14."
"That's when the angels come down and say 'glory to God on the highest,'" Bond said. "We are talking (with the children) about how the angels came. We talked about how God kept his promise.
"They are not just doing a show," she said, of the children involved. "We are doing this onto God. We always tell the kids, this is a show that you are doing for God and he loves you. I want to affirm their faith, while they are learning songs about Christmas."
Amy Santana is the musical's assistant director.
According to information provided by Bond, "The Promise of Christmas" is a 22-minute musical written by Terryl Padilla and John Roberts, of Worship Kids Together. The show explores God's promises throughout the Bible.
Children in the Revival Tabernacle cast include:
Briella Barrett, James Bond III, Javi Bond, Nadia Bond, Ava Buck, Jovie Buck, Shania Burrell, Ellianna Campbell, Aaliyah Carter, Aryiah Cook, Sophia Davis. Thaddeus Davis II, Adelai Doty, Jah’leo Easton, Keniel Fernandez, Alivia Kurtz, Kaori Lysak, Jilline Lyons, Yederlin Gil Ramirez, Logan Ritchie, Camila Sanchez, Dayana Sanchez, Jenis Santana, Jaycee Steele, Makayla Tate-McCann, Paisley Tate-McCann, Abbigail Thomas, Maddi Thomas, Julianna Torres, Onesimus Trotter II, Osias Trotter, Aaron ‘AJ’ Woodton, Darryl Woodton, Kaydrianna Woodton, Joseph Vela.
Adults Jeff and Christine Doty also appear in the production.
