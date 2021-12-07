SONESTOWN — Scanning a list of names of those killed from the USS Arizona at Pearl Harbor, Jack Craft stated the obvious, but often overlooked, realities associated with such military loss.
“We talk about it a lot,” he said, scrolling through page after page of names. Of the more than 2,400 killed at Pearl Harbor, 1,177 were on the USS Arizona. “But to see the names, it really just sinks in.”
Craft owns the Endless Mountains War Memorial Museum, located at 109 Main St., Sonestown, north of Picture Rocks. Thousands of military artifacts and memorabilia, mostly from local veterans, make up the museum’s collection.
Craft has a number of items from Pearl Harbor, including a teapot and additional dining ware from the USS Pennsylvania, which was drydocked in the harbor during the attack and escaped largely unscathed.
He also has personal effects from a Pearl Harbor veteran, Michael Fedorchak, who lived in Lopez. Fedorchak’s Pearl Harbor survivor hat, several photos and more are displayed at the museum.
Fedorchak entered the Army in 1940 and after surviving the attack at Pearl Harbor, served in the Pacific Theatre through 1945. He died Feb. 23, 2012, at the age of 89.
Craft’s museum is a labor of love, one dedicated to preserving the nation’s military history. At the forefront of Craft’s efforts is preserving the history, and stories, of local veterans.
Dozens of World War II veterans’ effects are displayed, including uniforms, photos and even weapons of war. Posters, informational material and more are also displayed.
The Endless Mountains War Memorial Museum is slated for expansion and Craft hopes to begin work on the foundation for the expansion shortly after the spring thaw.
For more information about the museum, visit the museum on Facebook or email Craft at craftj@epix.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.