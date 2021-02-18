Soup and the Word adopting virtual format

MILTON — For more than three decades, individuals from numerous churches across the Milton area have gathered on Wednesdays throughout Lent to share in a time of fellowship.
While the Milton Ministerium’s annual Soup and the Word series will continue this year, it will be taking on a different format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead of meeting in person for a time of food and fellowship, recorded messages will be posted at noon each Wednesday at Facebook.com/milton-ministerium.
The Rev. Dr. Steve Shirk, of the First Presbyterian Church of Milton, said it was not an easy decision for members of the ministerium to make to hold the event virtually this year.
“That’s been one of the main things that’s been so wonderful in the past years, the fellowship across the tables,” Shirk said. “We just love being together. (Lent) is one of the times that we are able to do that.”
He noted that the series had a strong start last year, but was canceled due to the pandemic.
“We’re really sorry that we can’t reopen (to in-person programs) this year,” Shirk said. “Hopefully, things can return next year.
“This is a really important part of celebrating Lent, for all of our churches that participate,” he continued. “Our people look forward to getting together and having that time of fellowship in the same room, together worshiping the lord.”
While it was a difficult decision to make to switch the series to a virtual format this year, Shirk said it was the right one to make.
“It made a lot of sense,” he said. “It was clear it was the right thing to do.”
Throughout the year, Shirk said members of the ministerium meet and begin making plans for Soup and the Word.
“We try to come up with a theme each year, that would be a Biblical theme, focusing on Christ and leading up to his passion,” he said.
The theme for this year’s series will be “Encounters with Jesus on the way to the cross.”
“This year, we decided to focus on Jesus’ interactions with different people on the way to the cross,” Shirk said. “Each minister works with that theme and chooses a story they would like to bring.”
This year’s program dates, presenters and their message title are: Feb. 24, Jilline Bond, “Mary, mother of Jesus”; March 3, Bill McNeal, “The cursing of the fig tree/the cleansing of the temple”; March 10, Kingdom Kidz, “The Garden of Gethsemane”; March 17, Jamie Dries, “Barabbas”; March 24, Shirk, “Jesus and Pilate”; and March 31, Linda Meckley, “Jesus and the thief on the cross.”
“Linda Meckley is very involved with prison ministry,” Shirk said. “She will talk about the thief on the cross, which makes sense. Jill (Bond) will focus on Jesus’ relationship with his mother. Jill is a mother.”
In addition to releasing each message at noon Wednesday’s on the ministerium’s Facebook page, Shirk said the messages will remain available for viewing at any time. By having the program posted online, he said those who normally wouldn’t have an opportunity to attend an in-person series will be able to take part.
“I think all of us who have gone through this pandemic, and have seen the response to our online ministries, are surprised with how we’ve been able to reach people we’ve been unable to reach otherwise,” Shirk said. “You can cast your net a lot wider.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.